Sheffield gig will shine a spotlight on city’s emerging female talent

Hubfest Momentum Live is the exciting culmination of a 6-month programme that aims to empower and inspire young female and gender minority artists.

The event is being streamed live from the main stage at The Leadmill on Wednesday, July 14 and will feature performances from local young musicians as well as guest appearances.

It will showcase the city's finest emerging talent and put underrepresented young people at the heart of the Sheffield music scene.

Young artists will perform alongside Sheffield band Before Breakfast and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lakshimi.

As part of the programme, artists have been working with professional mentors, engaging in masterclasses and peer support sessions to explore their own music-making and musical identity.

A spokesperson for Hubfest said: “This project couldn’t have happened without the help and support of many people. Sheffield Music Hub and the Hubfest Team would love to say a big thank you to:

“The AMAZING Mentoring team for your time, support and making a huge difference to the lives and musical journeys of the artists. Rose Wilcock and the brilliant team at The Leadmill for helping us navigate the ever-changing landscape. Will at Vox Multimedia for the amazing coverage. Christian Carlise and the team at BBC Introducing in Sheffield for their ongoing support.

“The guests who presented inspirational and informative masterclass sessions; Lucy Revis, Gina Walters, Grace Savage, Sarah Heneghan, Teah Lewis, Christian Carlise, Chantel McGregor, Patsy Gilbert, Nathalie Topalian, Polly Virr. The Friends and Volunteers at Sheffield Music Hub for raising funds to make the project happen.

“The project couldn't have happened without the generous support of Church Burgesses Educational Foundation, Sheffield Town Trust and Sheffield Grammar School Exhibition Foundation.”

The gig is being live streamed on Youtube at 7 PM on Wednesday, July 14, simply visit this link to watch.