Sheffield City Hall will be handed over to the Australian events company that runs the Utilita Arena in the New Year.

It has been two years since the non-profit Sheffield City Trust - formerly known as Sheffield International Venues - narrowly escaped insolvency after receiving a £7m bailout from the council.

Australian events company ASM Global has been announced as the new operator of Sheffield City Hall. | Paul Morton

The group managed 17 venues across the region including Ponds Forge, the City Hall, the Utilita Arena and the English Institute of Sport, but agreed to hand over everything to the council in August 2024.

Now, Australian events company ASM Global - which took control of Utilita Arena earlier this year - has been named the new operator of City Hall as well, starting in January 2025.

ASM will reportedly invest a share of £117m in City Hall and the Utilita Arena, including cutting queues for food and drinks at the arena.

Sheffield City Hall and the Utilita Arena Sheffield will join ASM Global’s network of more than 350 venues, which collectively host 20,000 events and welcome 164 million guests every year.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “ASM Global have a world-class reputation within the venue and entertainment industry, and I am delighted that they have been announced as the new operator for the Sheffield City Hall, which is central to Sheffield’s cultural and civic life.

“I am confident that both Sheffield City Hall and the Utilita Arena Sheffield are in great hands with ASM Global and that this new investment will help our fantastic Sheffield venues compete on the global stage.”

Chris Bray, President of ASM Global Europe, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to operate the wonderful Sheffield City Hall – a truly beautiful and unique venue steeped in heritage.

“Sheffield’s rich culture and phenomenal music talent are recognised far and wide, and working with Sheffield City Council we have exciting plans to evolve and transform the city’s live entertainment experience for both residents and visitors, delivering content that is nothing short of world leading.

