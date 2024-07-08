For the 20,000 fans that flocked to Rotherham on Saturday (July 6), it was the gig of a lifetime with glowing reviews pouring in left and right.

In fact, the night was a record-breaker for Rotherham as the town’s largest ever outdoor event, and also the first time anyone has played Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

Since the show, The Reytons’ official Facebook page has been awash with praise from attendees calling it one of the best nights of music they’ve seen.

One fan, Martin Askew, wrote: “Was absolutely tremendous. Clifton Park is one of, if not the best venue I’ve ever been to, great views of the stage wherever you stood. Definitely needs to be utilised more.Thanks for the music and thanks for the memories.”

“Oh and for the record Clifton Park was better than any Disneyland,” wrote fan Sally Ann Shakespeare.

“My three sons absolutely loved it,” wrote Kerry Lanaghan. “My youngest son is 10 and all the way through the day he was telling me it was the best day of his life!! Definitely Disneyland to him.”

Photographer Kerrie Beddows was on site to capture the gig and take pictures of fans living it large on Clifton Park. See if you can spot anyone you know in our fan gallery below.

