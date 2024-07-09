The Beaten Track: Long-closed Sheffield pub the Wig & Pen reopening soon as cocktail bar

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A long-closed Sheffield city centre pub is set for a new lease of life - as a coffee house and cocktail bar.
Christopher Harris outside the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which he is reopening as a coffee house and cocktail bar called The Beaten TrackChristopher Harris outside the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which he is reopening as a coffee house and cocktail bar called The Beaten Track
Christopher Harris outside the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which he is reopening as a coffee house and cocktail bar called The Beaten Track | National World

It’s more than three years since the Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, closed for good during the Covid pandemic.

Inside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soonInside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soon
Inside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soon | Christopher Harris

The building is just weeks away from reopening as The Beaten Track, a new coffee house and cocktail bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soonInside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soon
Inside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soon | Christopher Harris

Christopher Harris, an experienced mixologist who has worked at Browns and Ego Mediterranean, is looking for staff as he prepares to open the venue in late July or early August.

He previously told The Star how the new bar, which he had been hoping to open last year, would serve a mixture of signature and classic cocktails, like Berry & Cucumber Daiquiris, Hot & Honey Margaritas, and Turkish Delight.

The Wig & Pen, backing on to historic Paradise Square, was a favoured haunt for lawyers, journalists and business people, among others.

Related topics:SheffieldCocktailsCocktailBarsCoffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.