The Beaten Track: Long-closed Sheffield pub the Wig & Pen reopening soon as cocktail bar
It’s more than three years since the Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, closed for good during the Covid pandemic.
The building is just weeks away from reopening as The Beaten Track, a new coffee house and cocktail bar.
Christopher Harris, an experienced mixologist who has worked at Browns and Ego Mediterranean, is looking for staff as he prepares to open the venue in late July or early August.
He previously told The Star how the new bar, which he had been hoping to open last year, would serve a mixture of signature and classic cocktails, like Berry & Cucumber Daiquiris, Hot & Honey Margaritas, and Turkish Delight.
The Wig & Pen, backing on to historic Paradise Square, was a favoured haunt for lawyers, journalists and business people, among others.
