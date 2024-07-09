Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-closed Sheffield city centre pub is set for a new lease of life - as a coffee house and cocktail bar.

Christopher Harris outside the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which he is reopening as a coffee house and cocktail bar called The Beaten Track | National World

It’s more than three years since the Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, closed for good during the Covid pandemic.

Inside The Beaten Track coffee house and cocktail bar at the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which is opening soon | Christopher Harris

The building is just weeks away from reopening as The Beaten Track, a new coffee house and cocktail bar.

Christopher Harris, an experienced mixologist who has worked at Browns and Ego Mediterranean, is looking for staff as he prepares to open the venue in late July or early August.

He previously told The Star how the new bar, which he had been hoping to open last year, would serve a mixture of signature and classic cocktails, like Berry & Cucumber Daiquiris, Hot & Honey Margaritas, and Turkish Delight.