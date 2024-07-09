Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a pair of mating swans were shot and attacked at a Rotherham beauty spot.

The attack is alleged to have taken place at Ulley Country Park, Rotherham, between the evening of Friday, June 14 and the morning of Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, July 9, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday, June 17 we received a report of criminal damage at Ulley Country Park, Rotherham, where it is reported that a pair of mating swans were attacked between the evening of June 14 and the morning of June 15.

It is believed that the male swan had been struck on the head with a blunt object and the female swan was shot with a catapult or air rifle during an incident at Ulley Country Park. The mating swans and their cygnets were subsequently taken for treatment. Stock picture of swans used for illustrative purposes | National World

“Swan Rescue took the swans and their seven cygnets for treatment on June 15.

“It is believed that the male swan had been struck on the head with a blunt object and the female swan was shot with a catapult or air rifle.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.”

You can pass on information by calling the force on 101, through their website or via their online chat.