The BBC Breakfast broadcaster, aged 44, who undertook a CT scan following the incident on Friday, must now take a break from dancing.

He posted the news on his Twitter page.

The post read: “Bit of head-based drama today! After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a bit wobbly.

Sheffield presenter Dan Walker is recovering from a head injury.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and 6ft 9 Dr Erik Witt gave me a CT scan which was clear."

The 15 celebrities on the popular BBC show are set to be paired with their professional partners during the launch show on Saturday night.

Contestants this year include include Olympian Adam Peaty, rugby star Ugo Monye and TV presenter Judi Love.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will take to the dancefloor as half of an all-male pairing, in another first for Strictly.

The post continued: “No blood on the brain but I have to rest for a few days. I’ll be a bit behind but back at [dancing emoji] next week.

“The NHS is amazing and I can’t tell you who my pro is but I can say she waited for hours in the car park to check I was OK.

"Whatever happens on TV, she has a friend for life.”