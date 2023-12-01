Squeeze Sheffield: Iconic band of 70s and 80s announce City Hall gig, and how to get tickets
Squeeze are set to open a UK tour with a show at Sheffield City Hall, it has been announced
Squeeze, one of the iconic bands of the 70s and 80s, have announced plans to kick off a tour with a Sheffield gig in 2024.
The group will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 4 next year, with the venue being the first date of a major tour.
Badly Drawn Boy will be the support act.
Tickets have now gone on sale via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Squeeze are famous for a string of hits such as ‘Up the Junction’, ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Another Nail in My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’, written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, who are still with the band.
Difford and Tilbrook joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson.
The tour will also support the foodbank charity Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials.
Fans are invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night.
The City Hall show is the first night on a 27 date nationwide tour, culminating at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and marks part of the group's 50th anniversary celebrations.
They are the latest band to confirm shows in Sheffield for 2024.
Other groups and performers coming to the city include Girls Aloud, Paul Weller and Bryan Adams.