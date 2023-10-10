Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rock superstar Bryan Adams is set to play a massive Sheffield show next year, it has been announced.

The Canadian singer, famous for hits including Everything I Do, Summer of 69 and Run to You, has announced a show at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, May 18, next year (2024).

It will be the 12th time that the Canadian rocker has performed at the venue and tickets go on general sale 9am on Friday (October 13 2023) from www.utiltaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Bryan Adams will play Sheffield Arena next year. Picture: Steve Taylor, National World

Announcing the show in a statement, Sheffield City Trust, which runs the arena, said: "One of the most exciting live musicians in the world Bryan Adams is returning to the UK next year for a three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

"Following the residency, he will bring his ”So Happy It Hurts” Arena Tour to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday May 18, one of just three UK dates."

His song writing has won him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy and 20 Juno Awards.

Adams is the latest big name to announce a show at the Arena. Take That recently announced shows for April 13 and 14 at the Arena, while James Arthur is due to appear on March 8. Bring Me The Horizon are also set to perform.