News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Bryan Adams: Rock superstar announces Sheffield Arena gig and this is how to get tickets

Canadian rock superstar Bryan Adams has announced a Sheffield Arena show for 2024

By David Kessen
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rock superstar Bryan Adams is set to play a massive Sheffield show next year, it has been announced.

The Canadian singer, famous for hits including Everything I Do, Summer of 69 and Run to You, has announced a show at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, May 18, next year (2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the 12th time that the Canadian rocker has performed at the venue and tickets go on general sale 9am on Friday (October 13 2023) from www.utiltaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Most Popular

    Bryan Adams will play Sheffield Arena next year. Picture: Steve Taylor, National WorldBryan Adams will play Sheffield Arena next year. Picture: Steve Taylor, National World
    Bryan Adams will play Sheffield Arena next year. Picture: Steve Taylor, National World

    Announcing the show in a statement, Sheffield City Trust, which runs the arena, said: "One of the most exciting live musicians in the world Bryan Adams is returning to the UK next year for a three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

    "Following the residency, he will bring his ”So Happy It Hurts” Arena Tour to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday May 18, one of just three UK dates."

    His song writing has won him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy and 20 Juno Awards.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Adams is the latest big name to announce a show at the Arena. Take That recently announced shows for April 13 and 14 at the Arena, while James Arthur is due to appear on March 8. Bring Me The Horizon are also set to perform.

    Comedians Michael McIntyre, Bill Bailey, and Peter Kay are also on the list of shows for next year.

    Related topics:Sheffield ArenaArenaMusiciansTicketsResidency