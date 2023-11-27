Former star of The Jam and Style Council, Paul Weller, announces Sheffield City Hall show next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former The Jam and Style Council star frontman Paul Weller has announced a Sheffield date for a major tour next year.

The singer, who made his name with hits like Going Underground and A Town Called Malice with The Jam, before switching to the Style Council, making songs including Shout to the Top, and then going solo with songs like Changing Man and Wild Wood, will play Sheffield City Hall next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date for the show will be Thursday April 11 and doors open 6pm.

Tickets for the show are available online from Ticketmaster.

City Hall stated on their website: "Paul Weller is excited to announce a full UK tour for 2024 with 14 dates lined up through April.

"This year has seen Paul’s tour schedule taken up with extensive travels around Europe peppered with a handful of UK Forest Liveshows and a special guest slot to Blur at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To kick off 2024 Paul and his band will make a long awaited return to Japan for dates in January followed by a trip to Australia where Paul performs three nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House"