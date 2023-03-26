News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
3 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Here are 13 reasons why growing up in Sheffield in the 70s and 80s was better than now

There was less technology, and less health and safety.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST

But despite that lack of mobile phones, there are good number of ways in which those children who grew up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

And to prove it, we have put together a list of 13 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years. Which ones do you miss most? And do you have things that you would add to this list?

MORE: Take a look inside Sheffield's iconic Redgates toy shop in these retro pictures

MORE: Pictures - Retro: Sheffield in the 1980s

MORE: 16 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in the 1970s

We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today.

1. Great times to grow up

We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access.

2. Sheaf Valley diving pool

The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel

3. Yorkshire playing at Abbeydale

Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel Photo: Ian Soutar

Photo Sales
The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays.

4. Millhouses Park pool

The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield