There was less technology, and less health and safety.

But despite that lack of mobile phones, there are good number of ways in which those children who grew up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

And to prove it, we have put together a list of 13 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years. Which ones do you miss most? And do you have things that you would add to this list?

Great times to grow up We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today.

Sheaf Valley diving pool The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access.

Yorkshire playing at Abbeydale Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel

Millhouses Park pool The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays.