Simple Minds announce UK and Ireland leg of 2024 world tour: How to get tickets

Simple Minds have performed in Sheffield a number of times since they first set out, the earliest date of which was the summer of 1979. This tour, they will play nearby cities Leeds and Manchester.

After the success of their ‘40 Years of Hits Tour’ in 2022, Simple Minds have announced the dates of the UK and Ireland leg of their ‘Global Tour 2024’.

Simple Minds have sold over 60 million albums and had number one hits across the world in their 45 years of recording. Their single from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, Don’t You (Forget About Me), spent 22 weeks on the Hot 100 chart after its release in 1985, and reached number one.

When and where are the tour dates?

Leeds, First Direct Arena - March 15, 2024

Manchester, AO Arena - March 16, 2024

Dublin, 3Arena - March 18, 2024

Belfast, SSE Arena - March 19, 2024

London, O2 Arena - March 21, 2024

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - March 23, 2024

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - March 24, 2024

Bournemouth, International Centre - March 26, 2023

Cardiff, Utilita Arena - March 27, 2023

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - March 29, 2023

Direct trains from Sheffield to Leeds can be as short as 40 minutes. Direct trains to Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham from Sheffield take around an hour.

Where and how do I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, September 8, at 9am.

They are available online on Gigs and Tours’ website or from Ticketmaster.

Have Simple Minds played in Sheffield before?

