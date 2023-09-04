Simple Minds announce UK and Ireland leg of 2024 world tour: How to get tickets
Simple Minds have performed in Sheffield a number of times since they first set out, the earliest date of which was the summer of 1979. This tour, they will play nearby cities Leeds and Manchester.
After the success of their ‘40 Years of Hits Tour’ in 2022, Simple Minds have announced the dates of the UK and Ireland leg of their ‘Global Tour 2024’.
Simple Minds have sold over 60 million albums and had number one hits across the world in their 45 years of recording. Their single from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, Don’t You (Forget About Me), spent 22 weeks on the Hot 100 chart after its release in 1985, and reached number one.
When and where are the tour dates?
Leeds, First Direct Arena - March 15, 2024
Manchester, AO Arena - March 16, 2024
Dublin, 3Arena - March 18, 2024
Belfast, SSE Arena - March 19, 2024
Birmingham, Utilita Arena - March 23, 2024
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - March 24, 2024
Bournemouth, International Centre - March 26, 2023
Cardiff, Utilita Arena - March 27, 2023
Glasgow, OVO Hydro - March 29, 2023
Direct trains from Sheffield to Leeds can be as short as 40 minutes. Direct trains to Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham from Sheffield take around an hour.
Where and how do I get tickets?
They are available online on Gigs and Tours’ website or from Ticketmaster.
Have Simple Minds played in Sheffield before?
They have performed in Sheffield a number of times since they first set out, the earliest date of which was in summer 1979.
They played at the Lyceum twice in 1982, at Sheffield Arena four times since 1991, and have performed at Sheffield City Hall three times, the most recent show being in 2015.