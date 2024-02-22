Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning restaurant Chai Green is coming to Sheffield, following a successful year in Birmingham and a total of six locations across the UK.

The new London Road location, opening tomorrow (Friday 23), aims to have something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner of Restaurant of the Year 2022 and Cafe of the Year 2023, Chai Green has a huge menu ranging from full-English breakfasts and toasties to Chaat and Desi breakfasts.

Curry Thaali at Chai Green.

As an opening offer, the first 100 customers can get a free tea from the selection of south Asian chais.

Wajid Nazir, manager of the Sheffield site, said: “That’s where the name came from - back in the day, in 1823, someone came over to England and bought some teas with them. That’s where it really started from.”

In addition to the free teas, Chai Green is offering 50 per cent off from 4pm on Friday, 30 per cent off breakfast and mocktails on Saturday (February 23), and buy-one-get-one-free on nachos and some other items on Sunday (February 24).

Full-English breakfast items along with pancakes and avocado on toast at Chai Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wajid added: “We’ve got that much on the menu, so we wanted to spread it over three days. That way, if people can't come on one day, they can still get the offers.”

This video gives a first-look inside the sleek new cafe-restaurant, and some background from Wajid on what they have to offer.