Harmony Works Sheffield: Young people’s music hub receives £118k support
The Harmony Works scheme brings together Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Music Hub and other partners in the charity Harmony Works Trust. It is working to to create a music and performance hub for young people in South Yorkshire.
The plan to renovate and extend the grade-II listed Canada House on Commercial Street is a key part of the Castlegate project for the regeneration of the area around the historic birthplace of the city. Work has just begun to uncover the ruins of Sheffield Castle gatehouse on the site of the old Castle Market.
Part of the £20m Levelling Up Fund money provided by the government for Castlegate has gone towards securing the building – £1.6m was recently released by the council. The £118,000 comes from a £6.6m pot of project feasibility funding that the council received from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills committee (February 21) agreed to the funding, which will be used to develop and complete a detailed business case for the regional music education hub.
Rebecca Maddox, head of business development for culture, said that the Harmony Works Trust needs to develop the business plan in order to secure Arts Council and other outside funding.
Coun Brian Holmshaw said: “I’d like to congratulate this for coming to fruition finally.
“I actually think it’s wonderful that what they are doing here is linking the building to its ongoing use because we all know buildings, if they’re going to survive and be preserved into the future, they need a strong economic purpose, so it’s good to see that is being linked within the charitable objectives of the trust.
“This patchwork of things coming together, it’s taken a long while, and I really hope it’s going to be successful.”
Committee chair Coun Martin Smith said: “The insides of that building are beautiful and in terms of a performance space for music would be absolutely fantastic. On a personal level, I really hope that this money really helps us develop a successful bid.”