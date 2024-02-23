News you can trust since 1887
A major Sheffield music project for young people has been awarded £118,250 to help it win Arts Council funding.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT
The Harmony Works scheme brings together Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Music Hub and other partners in the charity Harmony Works Trust. It is working to to create a music and performance hub for young people in South Yorkshire.

The plan to renovate and extend the grade-II listed Canada House on Commercial Street is a key part of the Castlegate project for the regeneration of the area around the historic birthplace of the city. Work has just begun to uncover the ruins of Sheffield Castle gatehouse on the site of the old Castle Market.

Part of the £20m Levelling Up Fund money provided by the government for Castlegate has gone towards securing the building – £1.6m was recently released by the council. The £118,000 comes from a £6.6m pot of project feasibility funding that the council received from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

A drawing from architects Evans Vettori for the proposed conversion of Canada House in Commercial Street, Sheffield into Harmony Works children's music hub. This view shows the five-storey tower to be built in the rear courtyard behind the old buildA drawing from architects Evans Vettori for the proposed conversion of Canada House in Commercial Street, Sheffield into Harmony Works children's music hub. This view shows the five-storey tower to be built in the rear courtyard behind the old build
A drawing from architects Evans Vettori for the proposed conversion of Canada House in Commercial Street, Sheffield into Harmony Works children's music hub. This view shows the five-storey tower to be built in the rear courtyard behind the old build

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills committee (February 21) agreed to the funding, which will be used to develop and complete a detailed business case for the regional music education hub.

Rebecca Maddox, head of business development for culture, said that the Harmony Works Trust needs to develop the business plan in order to secure Arts Council and other outside funding.

Coun Brian Holmshaw said: “I’d like to congratulate this for coming to fruition finally.

The impressive glass-domed hall inside Canada House in Sheffield city centre, which as Harmony Works will house music teaching and performance spacesThe impressive glass-domed hall inside Canada House in Sheffield city centre, which as Harmony Works will house music teaching and performance spaces
The impressive glass-domed hall inside Canada House in Sheffield city centre, which as Harmony Works will house music teaching and performance spaces
“I actually think it’s wonderful that what they are doing here is linking the building to its ongoing use because we all know buildings, if they’re going to survive and be preserved into the future, they need a strong economic purpose, so it’s good to see that is being linked within the charitable objectives of the trust.

“This patchwork of things coming together, it’s taken a long while, and I really hope it’s going to be successful.”

Committee chair Coun Martin Smith said: “The insides of that building are beautiful and in terms of a performance space for music would be absolutely fantastic. On a personal level, I really hope that this money really helps us develop a successful bid.”

