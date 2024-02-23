Going against the grain: meet the Sheffield artist challenging the norm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition officially opens on Saturday 2nd March when the general public are invited to a free exhibition at Park Designs gallery, between 10am and 5pm.

The artworks will appeal to young and old alike. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this culturally enriching experience, with plenty of time to enjoy relaxed discussions with the artist and find out more about the inspirations behind the new collection.

Park Designs Gallery and Shop is located just footsteps away from Hathersage train station and a short walk from Hathersage town centre.

Si Homfray outside his Hathersage gallery

Si is passionate about making the exhibition as accessible as possible to as many people as he can and engaging with audiences far beyond those who might traditionally frequent art galleries.

“It’s really important to me that the gallery is a friendly, welcoming, inclusive space. There is no obligation to purchase anything – I’d love everyone, whoever they are and whatever their circumstances to feel that they can come along and enjoy seeing my work and to feel comfortable enough to ask questions.”

Si Homfray has been working tirelessly behind the scenes for a long time creating and refining a totally new graphic design style.

This celebration of the natural world will be presented through a series of featured living things, the collected focus of the new works.

Saturday 2nd March, anytime between 10am and 5pm.