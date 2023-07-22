Tramlines 2023 Sheffield: The best crowd shots of fans living it up at Hillsborough Park festival
There’s no better view of the stage than from the shoulders of a good mate.
Tens of thousands of revelers have descended on Hillsborough Park for Tramlines 2023, and it is making for some massive crowds.
Whether it was for the vitriolic comedy stylings of Jonathan Pie, the classic hits of Richard Ashcroft, or just turning out to see who ‘Scottish Fly’ turned out to be, Sheffield’s partygoers have shown up in numbers to make it a weekend to remember.
Photographer Dean Atkins is on-site capturing the best of music lovers enjoying their weekend. Here are the best so far.
Page 1 of 3