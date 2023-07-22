News you can trust since 1887
Tramlines 2023 Sheffield: The best crowd shots of fans living it up at Hillsborough Park festival

There’s no better view of the stage than from the shoulders of a good mate.
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

Tens of thousands of revelers have descended on Hillsborough Park for Tramlines 2023, and it is making for some massive crowds.

Whether it was for the vitriolic comedy stylings of Jonathan Pie, the classic hits of Richard Ashcroft, or just turning out to see who ‘Scottish Fly’ turned out to be, Sheffield’s partygoers have shown up in numbers to make it a weekend to remember.

Photographer Dean Atkins is on-site capturing the best of music lovers enjoying their weekend. Here are the best so far.

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.

1. Best of crowd shots from Tramlines 2023 from Friday and Saturday

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.

2. Best of crowd shots from Tramlines 2023 from Friday and Saturday

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.

3. Best of crowd shots from Tramlines 2023 from Friday and Saturday

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds.

4. Best of crowd shots from Tramlines 2023 from Friday and Saturday

Sheffield's partygoers have been living it up at Tramlines Festival 2023 on Hillsborough Park, making for some massive crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins

