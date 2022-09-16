The Sheffield 10k run returns once again in 2022, with thousands of participants set to take part.

The event takes place every year in Sheffield - apart from 2020, where it was cancelled due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it has been pencilled in for September 25.

The event raises money for charity and this year, they are partnered with Macmillan, St. Luke’s Sheffield Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Cure, among others. A full list of charities partnered with the Sheffield 10k this year can be found on the Sheffield 10k website .

How can I attend or take part in the Sheffield 10K?

If you’d like to book your place in the Sheffield 10k run, you can do so on their website.

The entry fee is £33, but if you are a UK Athletics Club member, you’ll only have to pay £31. After you have registered and paid, a race number will be sent to the address provided within 7-10 days, according to the website.

Please note - only people aged 15 and over will be allowed to participate in the run.

If there’s someone you’d like to cheer on, or you would just like to spectate, you can do so free of charge.

When should I get there and when does the Sheffield 10k start?

The race office, the baggage storage area and assembly zones will open at 7:30am - participants are welcome to arrive at any time after this.

The warm up for the 10k will begin at 9.10am, with the race officially starting at 9.30am.

What is the route for the Sheffield 10k?

The starting line is on Arundel Gate, next to the Crucible Theatre. Participants will first run down this road, before reaching the Sheffield Moor.

Runners will then travel down to Ecclesall Road, past Broomhall and Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

Following this, people taking part in the run will then have to double back on themselves - running all the way back to Arundel Gate, where the finish line is.

Upon completion of the run, you’ll receive a medal and a goody bag at the finish line.

Sheffield 10k road closures

Arundel Gate, Surrey Street and Norfolk Street will all be fully closed from 4am to 4pm on Sunday, September 25.

From 8am onwards, there will be a considerable amount of roads closed in Sheffield to accommodate the run. We’ve included a list of them below, including the times when they’ll be off-limits: