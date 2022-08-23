Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike many major outdoor events, the Art in the Gardens survived the pandemic, taking place in both 2020 and 2021 and returns again in September.

Hundreds of artists and exhibitors will once again make the annual pilgrimage to sell and exhibit.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve had the privilege of being involved in Art In The Gardens since 2019 and we’re looking forward to being present once again in September. It’s a wonderful celebration of the artistic and creative talent in the region.”

The 19th annual Art In The Gardens takes place on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.

There will be two sessions each day, starting from 10am to 2pm and 2pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets must be bought in advance.There will also be a preview evening on Friday, September 2.

Art In The Gardens – 2022 2 Counting down to next month’s Art In The Gardens (from left to right) Artist Alan Pennington, Lady Mayoress of Sheffield Councillor Jackie Satur, Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, Graysons managing partner Peter Clark and Ken Marshall of Sheffield Young Artists.

Exhibits and stalls include fine art and crafts, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, paintings, portraiture, glass art, wire art, papercut art, original print works, plus the annual Open Art Exhibition, Sheffield Young Artists display, Children’s Art Activities, and a fantastic selection of food and refreshment stalls.

Thousands of pieces of art and craft will be on show and for sale and art lovers will have the chance to meet artists in person and buy original pieces and prints directly from their creators.

The event actually dates back to 2004.

It was an ambitious initiative - unveil the north of England’s largest art sale in the beautiful outdoors complete with entertainment, food and more.

Art in the Park .Pictured at the Botanical Gardens Art in the Park ...Artist Lynne Wilkinson

The organisers shouldn’t have worried. It was a massive hit from day one. Tens of thousands have visited over the years. It’s regularly a sell out.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said at the time: “Art in the Gardens gives a perfect representation of Sheffield – rich in art and culture, and boasting the most beautiful outdoor spaces, in fact our Botanical Gardens are a work of art in themselves.

“Joe Scarborough opened the very first Art in the Gardens in 2004 and we are thrilled to welcome him back this year – his work is amongst that of Sheffield’s most respected artists. As well as Joe’s work, we are privileged to showcase pieces from the late George Cunningham – the Sheffield artist whose work has captured the city’s history and scenes of days gone by.

“We have a fantastic range of creativity in the gardens this year, from seasoned professionals at the peak of their talents, through to amateurs and beginner artists selling work for the very first time. I hope we’ll see lots of people join us to discover and celebrate these wonderful collections.”

Tickets can be purchased via: www.artinthegardens.com