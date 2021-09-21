A major event in the UK's running calendar, the Sheffield Half Marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind and will see thousands of runners taking part, raising money for numerous causes on Sunday, September 26.

The event, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, boasts a stunningly scenic route with views over the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield half marathon and 10K race will be taking place this weekend after it was postponed earlier this year.

On the same day the Sheffield 10K will take place, staged in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Here is everything you need to know about the races, including the routes, start times and any road closures for the events.

Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon:

Date

The route for the Sheffield Half Marathon which will start at Arundel Gate in the city centre on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The Sheffield Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Time

The event will take place in the morning. The wheelchair race will begin at 8.55am, with the non-wheelchair race beginning at 9am.

The race office and assembly areas will open at 7am on the day and the baggage store will open at 7.30am.

This is the route for the Sheffield 10K which is taking place from Arundel Gate in the city centre on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

A mass warm-up will take place at 8.30am.

Please note that the race office will also be open on Saturday, September 25, n 12.00pm and 3.00pm

Entries

Online entries are still open and you can apply through the Sheffield Half Marathon website.

Entrants must be 17 years or over on event day. Race numbers are usually sent out to home addresses between seven and 10 days before the event, but anyone who signs up for the event this week will need to collect their number from the race office on event weekend.

Starting location

The race will start at Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

The race office is located in the Peace Gardens and the baggage store is in Tudor Gardens.

Route

The Half Marathon will run from Arundel Gate down Ecclesall Road, towards Ecclesall Wood and back down through Ringinglow Road. It will then continue through the city centre towards the Town Hall where the race will end.

Finish line

Passing through the finish near the Town Hall you'll collect water and an energy drink to replenish and rehydrate. You will also receive a goody bag with a medal and t-shirt to showcase your achievement.

Event village

The event village, with hosts from partner charities, will be held in the Peace Gardens.

Toilets

Toilets can be found next to the Peace Gardens, either end of Tudor Square and on Surrey Street, on-route to the start line.

No longer able to take part?

Race numbers cannot be interchangeable and entries cannot be assigned, transferred, sold or gifted to any third party.

The Sheffield Half Marathon website says: “Do not under any circumstances allow anybody else to run with your race number. Amongst other issues, this can create major problems for the medical team should they need to treat unknown runners. Anyone found to have done this will be disqualified.”

Sheffield 10K

Date

The Sheffield 10K will take place in the afternoon on Sunday, September 26.

Time

The race is set to begin at 1.30pm, with a warm up at 1pm. The race office, baggage store and assembly zones will open at 11am. The first male finisher is expected at 2pm with the first female finisher expected at 2.05pm.

Starting location

The starting location is the same as the Sheffield Half Marathon and will be Arundel Gate in the city centre.

Route

The route will be similar to the half marathon, heading down Ecclesall Road and past Endcliffe Park, but will then loop back around Brocco Bank and head back towards the city centre.

Finish line

The finishing line will also be near the Town Hall.

Useful locations

The race office is located in the Event Village on Tudor Square and is open between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday and then from 11am on Sunday. If you have already received your race number, you don’t have to register on the day.

The baggage store is located on Surrey Street.

Getting to Sheffield for the races

By bike: Sheffield City Council offers a number of stands and lockers to leave your bike if you decide to cycle into the city to enjoy the race. You can find a list of the best places to leave your bike on the council website.

By train or tram: There are a number of train and tram stops very close to the race start line as it is in the middle of the city centre.

You can find timetables and routes on the National Rail website for train travel, and the Supertram website if you are planning to attend via tram.

By bus: There may be some slight disruption with bus travel due to road closures around the event, although organisers are still encouraging people to travel into the city by bus if they wish to. To plan your journey, visit the Travel South Yorkshire website.

By car: Anyone wishing to travel to the event by car is urged to consider using one of the seven park and ride locations across the city, which are open 24 hours, seven days a week. A list can be found on the Travel South Yorkshire website.

Parking

A list of car parks close to the event are as follows:

Brook Hill – S1 4BT Q-Park Rockingham – S1 2NL Campo Lane NCP – S1 2EF Workhouse Lane – S3 8PH Hartshead NCP – S1 2DS Q-Park Castlegate – S1 2BQ Carver Lane – S1 4FS John Lewis – S1 2HB Q-Park Sheffield Station – S2 4AA Sidney Street NCP – S1 4RG APCOA – The Moor, Eyre Street – S1 4PX Fitzwilliam Street – S1 4JL

Road closures

Run For All is warning a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Road closures will begin at 4am on the Sunday morning and will affect roads including Arundel Gate, Pinstone Street, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street and Furnival Gate.

The A621 (Abbeydale Road) and A57 (Manchester Road) will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South.

The Half Marathon road closures up to Ecclesall Road/Rustlings Road will be in place until 1pm.

The 10K road closures will be in place until 3.30pm with the whole of Ecclesall re-opened for 3.45pm.