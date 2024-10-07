Paul Heaton announces massive Sheffield stadium gig and how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blade fan and Sheffield music legend Paul Heaton has announced a massive Sheffield outdoor show in the city for next summer.

Paul, who was raised in Sheffield, and who made his name in the Housemartins before going on to enjoy massive success with the Beautiful South, will headline a show at Bramall Lane next May.

He said on his social media account today: “We're delighted to announce a very special headline show at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Bank Holiday weekend Sunday 25th May 2025.”

He has also announced big name support acts, with The Lightning Seeds and Shed Seven on the bill, and his regular live live vocalist Rianne Downey will perform alongside him.

Paul Heaton's publicity poster | Paul Heaton

The singer’s publicists said: “This will be one of the biggest headline shows Paul has ever played as a solo artist and will have huge personal significance for him; having supported Sheffield Utd since he was a boy and also having lived in the city during his childhood.!

Tickets, priced £39.50 (+ ticket fees), go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday 11thOctober 11, 2024 from gigsandtours.com ticketmaster.co.uk &AXS.com.

Paul Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with five number one albums to his name and with some 15 million album sales under his belt.

He first came to prominence in the early 80s as front man of The Housemartins (the same group that gave us Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook).

The Housemartins released two albums ‘London 0 Hull 4’ (1986) and ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (1987).

In 1988 he formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 successful albums, and had hits with A Little Time, Song for Whoever, You Keep It All In, I'll Sail This Ship Alone, Old Red Eyes Is Back, 36D, Everybody's Talkin, Rotterdam (Or Anywhere), Don't Marry Her, and Perfect 10.

He is the latest Blades fan to announce a major show at the club’s Bramall Lane stadium, with Leppard having performed there in 2023.