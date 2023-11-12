We asked our readers what the best songs ever by Sheffield artists were. They suggested these 26

These are the 26 best songs from Sheffield artists - according our to readers. They're in reverse order.

Over the decades, there are few towns which have produced more musical talent than Sheffield.

Back in the 60s, the city had Joe Cocker performing at the legendary Woodstock festival. Then there was the city's electro-pop pioneers and the rock of Def Leppard. And today, Arctic Monkeys, from High Green, are among the biggest names in music.

Some have hit the heights of scoring a UK number one hit, while others have earned cult followings or dedicated support locally.

We asked our readers to tell us the best song ever released by a Sheffield band with hundreds getting back to us with their suggestions. Sadly, some that were mentioned have been left out due to the sheer quantity.

We have counted the totals for the most frequent suggestions, to rank the top choices, and although the number one chosen from our readers' suggestions may not be your favourite, you're sure to have heard it, along with most of the western world!