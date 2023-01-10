TikTok stars who have made their names selling the celebrity-created Prime drink at eye-watering prices are coming to a nightclub in Sheffield.

Mohammad Azar Nazir, who runs Wakefield Wines, popularly known as ‘Wakey Wines’, and his colleague Abdul have become online sensations for their TikTok videos showing customers paying hugely inflated prices for bottles of the Prime drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

Corporation nightclub, on Milton Street in Sheffield city centre, announced yesterday that Mohammed and Abdul were coming to its weekly club night SKINT on Wednesday, February 15 and would be bringing bottles of Prime to give away.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: “Mohammed & Abdul are taking a night away from the shop to take over the main stage of SKINT instead! We've got some unmissable live entertainment planned and the Wakey Wines lads will be bringing plenty of bottles of Prime with them to give away...”

But many people have been less than impressed by the booking, with the post generating more than 600 comments in less than 24 hours, many of which are negative. Several people have commented on the apparent irony of inviting people charging up to £100 for a drink that retails at £2 a bottle to a club night which is advertised as a ‘midweek party destination on a completely SKINT budget!’. Corporation promotes the SKINT night as having tickets available from £1, with drinks starting at 90p.Commenting on Facebook, one person wrote: “Club night called skint and they've invited someone who rips people off £100 for a can of energy drink.” Another commented: “Always thought of the Corporation as a proper venue that put on good gigs. Obviously i was wrong. Jokers.” A third said simply ‘embarrassing’, while another person wrote ‘this is the decline of Corp’.