The sensation surrounding the Prime drinks range created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul shows no signs of dying down.

A Sheffield woman has apparently become the latest person to pay an eye-watering amount for the sought-after drinks, splashing out a barely believable £1,200 for just 12 cans according to a viral TikTok video. She travelled all the way to Wakefield to pick up a crate of the latest range of Prime drinks from the Wakefield Wines off-licence, the 34-second clip, which has been viewed 1.8 million times in less than 24 hours, suggests.

The store, better known as Wakey Wines, has become a TikTok sensation for the videos its owner shares of people supposedly travelling vast distances to buy Prime drinks, sold by Asda for £2 a bottle, at vastly inflated prices. The shop, which has been branded Britain’s most expensive newsagents, has even developed its own catchphrases including ‘Abdul come closer, Abdul go back’ and ‘bingo bingo gala bingo’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video shared yesterday, Saturday, January 7, the shopkeeper speaks to two women who tell him they have come from Sheffield – one to buy a 12-pack of Prime cans for £1,200 and the other to purchase four bags of sweets for £80. “You’re the first person from Sheffield to buy 12 packs of… thank you very much. I mean that, thank you very much,” he tells the first woman.

A woman reportedly travelled from Sheffield to Wakefield to spend £1,200 on 12 cans of the new range of Prime drinks from Wakefield Wines, according to a viral TikTok video which has been viewed 1.8 million times. Photo: SWNS/Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Hydration drinks briefly went on sale at Aldi over Christmas, with shoppers reportedly queuing from 5am to bag themselves a bottle. Soon afterwards, sellers in Sheffield were advertising bottles for sale on Facebook Marketplace for up to £15 a bottle – more than seven times the recommended retail price. Before that, the only official retailer in the UK had been Asda, where stocks sold out so quickly that a tracker app was set up to help people locate the drinks for sale near them.

While Wakey Wines has become nationally famous for selling on the drinks at inflated prices, it appears some shops in Sheffield are doing likewise – albeit without such a major mark-up. There were reports this week of one store selling Prime dor £10 a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad