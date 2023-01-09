Wakefield Wines, more popularly known as Wakey Wines, was removed from TikTok last night, days after a Sheffield woman spent £1,200 on 12 cans of Prime’s new energy drink. Prime is a drinks brand founded by Youtube superstars KSI, from Watford, UK, and Logan Paul, from Ohio, USA, which recently released the new product, currently only available officially in the US.
Wakey Wines managed to get a hold of the cans and, in an earlier video, claimed to be the only place in the UK where you could by the new energy drink cans and advertised them for £100 each. The video featuring the Sheffield woman handing over £1,200 was ‘stitched’ by KSI on his own TikTok page, where he said: “He can't keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices.”
KSI has called out Prime resellers in the past and told Capital Breakfast ‘I don’t like the reselling’, saying he had even objected when Asda tried to increase the price to £2.50. In a statement posted on the Wakey Wines’ Instagram account on Sunday, Mohammad Azar Nazir said he had been banned from TikTok – and accused an unnamed influencer of trying to “tarnish his business”.
The statement continued: “I’ve been working so hard for all of this. All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity.”
Wakey Wines had amassed 500,000 followers for it’s videos selling rare and popular products for large prices, with much of it’s popularity coming from the videos of Prime sales. It has become a viral sensation, with a number of catchphrases being used all over TikTok, such as “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “bingo bingo gala bingo”.
Prime’s popularity comes from it’s superstar founders, who are incredibly popular with younger generations and have a combined 48.3million subscribers on their ‘main’ YouTube channels alone. Asda and Aldi supermarkets, the only two in the UK to officially stock Prime, have seen mad scrambles to grab drinks when it’s in stock.