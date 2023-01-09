The Wakefield off-licence selling cans of Prime for £100 each has been banned from TikTok, after a Sheffield woman travelled 25 miles to spend £1,200 on 12 cans.

Wakey Wines managed to get a hold of the cans and, in an earlier video, claimed to be the only place in the UK where you could by the new energy drink cans and advertised them for £100 each. The video featuring the Sheffield woman handing over £1,200 was ‘stitched’ by KSI on his own TikTok page, where he said: “He can't keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSI has called out Prime resellers in the past and told Capital Breakfast ‘I don’t like the reselling’, saying he had even objected when Asda tried to increase the price to £2.50. In a statement posted on the Wakey Wines’ Instagram account on Sunday, Mohammad Azar Nazir said he had been banned from TikTok – and accused an unnamed influencer of trying to “tarnish his business”.

A woman reportedly travelled from Sheffield to Wakefield to spend £1,200 on 12 cans of the new range of Prime drinks from Wakefield Wines, according to a viral TikTok video which has been viewed 1.8 million times. Photo: SWNS/Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “I’ve been working so hard for all of this. All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity.”

Wakey Wines had amassed 500,000 followers for it’s videos selling rare and popular products for large prices, with much of it’s popularity coming from the videos of Prime sales. It has become a viral sensation, with a number of catchphrases being used all over TikTok, such as “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “bingo bingo gala bingo”.

Advertisement Hide Ad