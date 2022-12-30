Sellers on Facebook Marketplace in possession of the viral Prime Hydration sports drink are selling their bottles for massive profits.

Following Prime Hydration’s limited time appearance in Aldi stores this week, dozens of Facebook Marketplace ads have been made as some of those in possession of the bottles look to cash in on the popularity of the drink. At the time of writing, 27 ads selling Prime were on Facebook Marketplace, with the sellers listed as being in Sheffield.

The social media site has people selling individual bottles and others selling full, sealed 12 bottle crates. The most expensive advert in the city was for £60, which was for a 12 bottle crate, which would cost around £24. The largest price increases come from two Sheffield marketplace ads selling single bottles for £15 – when the recommended retail price is just £1.99.

One woman selling single bottles for £6 each (three times the RRP) has received considerable backlash in the comments of her advert. One person pointed out the £2 price in stores and called it “disgraceful” due to “how people are struggling at the minute”, referring to the increasing hardship many face due to the rising cost of living.

KSI (left) launched the Prime drink earlier this year and it is in huge demand (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

An additional comment said: “Anyone who buys these from you for that price is crazy. You’ve clearly stocked up from Aldi and are making a profit, awful.” This was echoed by a third commenter who simply wrote: “Greed at it’s finest.”

Despite the criticism in the comments, the seller was undeterred as she told prospective buyers there were “three sold, only one bottle left so be quick” and even took the opportunity to share that she was also selling a “Lush snow fairy” which she “highly recommended” because it “smells amazing”.

Aldi stores stocked the popular beverage as a Specialbuy across the UK yesterday, with some people in Yorkshire queuing outside stores from 5am just so they could be first in line for a bottle. There have been reports of desperate parents travelling more than 500 miles just to get their hands on a bottle.

Videos of customers scrambling to grab a bottle have been shared online.

