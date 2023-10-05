Events continue to be disrupted following an announcement on September 28

A Sheffield gig venue remains closed for a second week over concerns about RAAC crumbly concrete.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate states its ‘Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Club Night’ on Saturday has been moved to ‘Network’ - believed to be the Network live music venue on Matilda Street.

The O2 Academy says it will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following recent guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).

The website states: "Just so you know, this show was moved to Network on the same date, but all original tickets will still be valid. If you’ve got tickets already, your ticket agent will be in touch to tell you more."

Swiftogeddon is a night dedicated to 'worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift: non-stop Swifty all night: deep cuts, extended mixes, fan favourites and all the hits!'

The Sheffield O2 Academy main website still carries a temporary closure notice. But ‘Bongo’s Bingo’ and ‘The Doors Alive’ on Friday October 13 are listed as being at the venue.

The closure notice states: "Further to recent guidance relating to RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) used in buildings, O2 Academy Sheffield will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure while we carry out detailed surveys.

"We appreciate this will be very disappointing and we apologise to all those affected by this decision. Our priority is to ensure the safety of all employees, performers and visitors.

"Anyone who has purchased tickets for events impacted by this temporary closure will be contacted directly with further information as we work with event promoters and ticket agents to rearrange dates."

In August, the government announced some schools were unsafe due to RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) which can fail without warning.

It triggered an investigation into thousands of buildings which could have been built with the material, including hospitals and prisons from the 1950s to the 1990s.