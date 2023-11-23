The girl was aged just 13 or 14 when Ishtiaq Khaliq indecently assaulted her.

A 40-year-old Rotherham man already serving time for historic child sex offences has admitted indecently assaulting a girl.

Convicted sex offender, Ishtiaq Khaliq, pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault and theft of a mobile phone during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, November 22, 2023)

Ishtiaq Khaliq pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault and theft of a mobile phone during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, November 22, 2023).

The charges relate to a victim who was aged only 13 or 14 at the time.

Khaliq's guilty plea follows an investigation by the National Crime Agency, as part of Operation Stovewood, their inquiry into allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Khaliq, formerly of Carlisle Road, Rotherham, is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for other child sexual abuse offences following a separate investigation.

The sentence was passed in October 2016, after he was found guilty of the sex offences at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.