"This demonstrates how we will explore all available avenues to deal with people who do not deserve to call themselves a police officer."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Sheffield police officer would have been sacked, had he not resigned, for assaulting and injuring a woman during sex.

Former South Yorkshire Police constable, Rowan Horrocks, was found to have committed gross misconduct, at the conclusion of an accelerated misconduct hearing that went before Chief Constable Lauren Poultney yesterday (Tuesday, November 21, 2023).

Former South Yorkshire Police constable, Rowan Horrocks, was found to have committed gross misconduct, at the conclusion of an accelerated misconduct hearing that went before Chief Constable Lauren Poultney yesterday (Tuesday, November 21, 2023)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old Sheffield officer was acquitted of rape by a jury earlier this month following a criminal trial at Leeds Crown Court. He resigned from the force the day before the misconduct hearing on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The hearing was told that Horrocks had left the complainant with multiple and extensive injuries after he took her home with him following a night out in November 2021.

Read More South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape to face hearing accused of injuring woman during sex

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The injuries Horrocks caused to the complainant were not disputed during the trial and Horrocks’ defence was they were inflicted during consensual sex. However, the level of injury caused amounted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which, in law, cannot be consented to.

"On this basis, it was determined at yesterday’s hearing that this was gross misconduct."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said Chief Constable Poultney also decided on the facts that no consent for inflicting these injuries was provided and Horrocks did not reasonably believe the complainant was consenting.

Speaking after the hearing, Chief Constable Poultney said: “This case sets a precedent within South Yorkshire Police and demonstrates how we will explore all available avenues to deal with people who do not deserve to call themselves a police officer.

“While Horrocks was acquitted of rape – and this is not in question – the level of injury suffered by the complainant was such that it amounted to ABH.

"By law, this cannot be consented to. Furthermore, I found no consent was given and Horrocks did not reasonably believe the complainant consented. I have therefore determined his actions that night amounted to gross misconduct and I would have dismissed him had he not already resigned.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The injuries Horrocks (pictured) caused to the complainant were not disputed during the trial and Horrocks’ defence was they were inflicted during consensual sex. However, the level of injury caused amounted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which, in law, cannot be consented to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the complainant for her support of these proceedings and commend her bravery in speaking up – something which can only have been more difficult for her in the knowledge this individual was a police officer.

"I know a matter like this will understandably impact the trust and confidence our hard-working officers and staff strive to build with our communities, however it is only right we remain open and transparent about it to demonstrate how robustly we will deal with someone in these circumstances.