The UK's biggest celebration of black music and culture is coming to the Steel City for the very first time.

The 2024 MOBO awards will be hosted in Sheffield for the very first time, it has been announced.

It is the UK's biggest celebration of black music and culture and, for its 26th annual awards, the MOBOs will be hosted in the Steel City, being broadcast live from the Utilita Arena on February 4, 2023.

MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE, said: "MOBO are excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards.

"For the past 14 years, the MOBO Awards have travelled to cities outside of London – including Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry, and now Sheffield. Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

"Now in its twenty sixth year, the MOBO Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase creativity, culture, and excellence. As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game changing future.”

MOBO will partner with the BBC for the fourth consecutive year, with BBC One set to broadcast a special behind-the-scenes show, which will include exclusive backstage content, never-before-seen performances and interviews from the award ceremony.

Musicians Tion Wayne and Russ Millions at the 2021 MOBO Awards.

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome MOBO Awards to Sheffield early next year and welcome thousands of people to celebrate music of Black origin at one of Europe’s biggest music award ceremonies. With Sheffield’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, we’re proud to recognise and honour exceptional British and international talent across a range of genres.

"Music runs through our blood and this partnership with MOBO and Utilita Arena Sheffield is another example of our ambition for this city and an opportunity for us to celebrate our diverse music and culture. 2024 will be a big year for Sheffield and we cannot wait to roll out the red carpet.”

Tickets for the awards show are now on sale and can be bought on the MOBO website.

The incredible Nile Rodgers performing at MOBO 2022.

Last year, the milestone 25th MOBO Awards was held in London, hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly. Knucks, Little Simz, Central Cee and PinkPantheress scooped up the big awards of the night; alongside Nile Rodgers who received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Craig David for the Outstanding Contribution Award. The show also featured performances from Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO, Eliza Rose, Beanie Man and a special tribute to Jamal Edwards by Emeli Sandé. Since its inaugural ceremony in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms, the MOBO Awards has become a calendar staple in the UK and its iconic trophy now one of the highest accolades in music.

In recent years, it has honoured trailblazers and exceptional homegrown talent like Stormzy, Dave, Little Simz, Skepta, Kano, Headie One, Stefflon Don, Mahalia, Central Cee, J Hus, Ezra Collective and more.