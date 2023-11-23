Cases included failing to tell the DWP something that would affect benefits.

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between November 6 and November 10, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Fake cigarette and tobacco-related offences

Hamid Almad Karim, 64, of Abbeydale Road; selling fake, counterfeit or falsely labelled cigarettes or tobacco (19 counts); community order, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £250.

Animal Welfare Act offences

Martin John Butlin, 60, of Fleury Road; failing to investigate and address cause of two dogs' poor bodily condition and weight loss; community order, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400.

Dishonesty

Julia Ann Howard, 58, of Albert Road; failed to notify DWP of circumstances that would change entitlement to Jobseekers Allowance (two counts), Housing Benefit (one count); community order, surcharge £114.

Theft

Richard Andrews, 56, of Pitsmoor Road; theft (laundry detergent), use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; conditional discharge, £100 compensation.

Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences

Kowen Pitts, 19, of Jaunty Avenue; assault on emergency worker; eight weeks prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Tobias Thomas Swindells, 30, of Manor Park Road; assault by beating; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Driving-related offences

John Darren Fitzpatrick, 56, of Greystones Road; driving without insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £200, disqualified for two months.

Ahmed Ali, 41, of St Lawrence Road; speeding (49mph in a 40mph area); fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, three points.

Toyosi Fagbolagun, 38, of Maltravers Way; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £645, surcharge £258, costs £110, six points.

Ahmed Mousavi, 32, of Brightmore Drive; driving with no test certificate; fined £70, surcharge £28.

Jozef Gazi, 39, of North Quadrant; driving while engaged in a Facetime call, incorrect licence plate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Jordan Lee Brookes, 27, Furnace Lane; driving without insurance, fraudulently using registration mark; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £200, six points.

Safraz Muhammad, 22, of Hazlebarrow Road; speeding (69mph of 60mph); fined £40, surcharge £32, costs £100, disqualified for six months.

Linda Parkes, 60, of Westminster Crescent; driving with revoked licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

Rodney Lee Ramsey, 59, of Raeburn Place; speeding (87mph in a 70mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Gabriel Karl Johnson, 26, of Scraith Wood Drive; speeding (61mph in a 40mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

Jodie Alica Flinn, 34, of Morland Road; failure to give breath sample; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

Likith Chowdhary Gogineni, 24, of Shoreham Street; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Yassin Jama, 54, of Firshill Glade; driving with tyres of incorrect tread depth; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Evaldas Ulevicius, 33, of Talbot Street; speeding (79mph in a 40mph area); fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £110, disqualified for 14 days.

Benancio Lopez, 53, of Eckington Mews; speeding (51mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points.

Nauman Ahmad, 28, of Willoughby Street; driving without due care and attention; £40, surcharge £16, costs £50, three points.

Bronwyn Ellen Hammond, 22, of Horsewood Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

Hamsah Khalid, 24, of Ferrars Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months.