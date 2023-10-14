"Previous years events have been a huge success, increasing foot traffic and attracting families to visit The Moor, its retailers, eateries, and Sheffield city centre as a whole."

The Moor Sheffield is offering some half term fun this Halloween, with a free trick-or-treat trail being held in the city centre on October 25 and 26.

Between 11am and 2pm, children can take part in the hunt, starting at the Witches Cavern - located next to River Island - to pick up their trail maps with clues to find spooky stickers.

Once they find all the stickers and fill in the map, they can return to the Cavern and trade it for a Halloween goody bag.

The Moor will also be holding a pumpkin carving competition on their Facebook page (MoorSheffield), where you can win a £25 Entertainer gift card simply by commenting with a photo of your pumpkin.

Lee Appleton, Centre Manager of The Moor, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our third year of this Halloween trail. Previous years events have been a huge success, increasing foot traffic and attracting families to visit The Moor, its retailers, eateries, and Sheffield city centre as a whole.