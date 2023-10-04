Crystal Peaks adds Hocus Pocus to Halloween magic
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award-winning Sheffield shopping centre has three days of spine-tingling free family fun to coincide with Halloween and the Half Term holiday break.
And the star attraction will be a visit from a trio of spooky Sanderson Sister lookalikes, the devilish favourites from ghostly Disney classic movie Hocus Pocus.
The adventure begins on Wednesday October 25 with a free Halloween craft session.
The scary Sandersons siblings make their appearance on Thursday October 26, along with Billy the Zombie, a trick or treat craft workshop, a candy giveaway and glitter tattoo session.
The Festival of Fears reaches its grizzly climax on Friday October 27 with a ghoulish peg puppet workshop.
“Halloween is always a popular part of the Crystal Peaks calendar and this year we have a really great lineup of activities for all the family to enjoy,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We look forward to seeing all those little devils - and their mums, dads and grandparents - as we create an atmosphere full of Halloween horror.”