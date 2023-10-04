News you can trust since 1887
Crystal Peaks adds Hocus Pocus to Halloween magic

Crystal Peaks is adding a special touch of Hocus Pocus to its Halloween celebrations this year.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
The award-winning Sheffield shopping centre has three days of spine-tingling free family fun to coincide with Halloween and the Half Term holiday break.

And the star attraction will be a visit from a trio of spooky Sanderson Sister lookalikes, the devilish favourites from ghostly Disney classic movie Hocus Pocus.

The adventure begins on Wednesday October 25 with a free Halloween craft session.

Hocus Pocus favourites The Sanderson Sisters will cast a spell of Crystal PeaksHocus Pocus favourites The Sanderson Sisters will cast a spell of Crystal Peaks
The scary Sandersons siblings make their appearance on Thursday October 26, along with Billy the Zombie, a trick or treat craft workshop, a candy giveaway and glitter tattoo session.

The Festival of Fears reaches its grizzly climax on Friday October 27 with a ghoulish peg puppet workshop.

“Halloween is always a popular part of the Crystal Peaks calendar and this year we have a really great lineup of activities for all the family to enjoy,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We look forward to seeing all those little devils - and their mums, dads and grandparents - as we create an atmosphere full of Halloween horror.”

