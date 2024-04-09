Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A day filled with Eid celebrations will be taking place in Meadowhall in Sheffield today.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re really excited to welcome visitors to the centre to celebrate Eid for the second year running, and have a range of exciting activities on offer to do just that.

“Eid is an important cultural holiday for many of our local community, and we’re pleased to be able to partner with them to share a snapshot of that culture with our visitors, bringing people together whilst raising vital funds for our long-standing charity partner.”

The festivities begin at 11am. The running order is as follows:

11am-2pm: Henna on Upper High Street

11.40am-12.10am: Storytelling session

12.15am-12.45am: Ghazal musicians

12.50am-12.55am: Storytelling session

1pm-1.30m: Tanoura dance set

1.40pm-1.45pm: Ghazal musicians

1.50apm-2.20pm: Tanoura dance set

2.30pm-3pm: Storytelling session

3pm-3.30pm: Ghazal musicians

Sign up for our free newsletters now Storyteller and magician Arif Javid will be entertaining visitors in the centre at the entrance to The Oasis (near Popeye’s) with traditional stories of The Genie of Samarkand and Rubiayat of Omar Khayyam, whilst Ghazal musicians will be showcasing their popular South Asian classical music.

Meadowhall will also be hosting Tanoura dancers, who will be sharing the magic of the Egyptian folk dance by spinning to the rhythm of traditional Tawasheeh music.

Eid celebrations are coming to Meadowhall. There will be storytelling, dancing, music and Henna.

Henna artists will be stationed on the Upper High Street from 11am – 2pm, treating shoppers to intricate designs in exchange for a donation to Meadowhall’s charity partner Sincere Support.

The charity is based in the shopping centre and provides emotional and practical support to families across Sheffield whose children are affected by life threatening or limiting illnesses.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is one of the official holidays observed within Islam. Muslims around the world take part in the celebrations, which mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It isn’t a recognised public holiday in the United Kingdom, however schools, businesses and organisations do often allow at least one day’s leave for religious reasons.