Sheffield Council election candidates declared – find out who’s standing in your ward

Nominations have been announced for all candidates in the May 2 elections for Sheffield City Council.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2024, 17:34 BST
Voters in the Sheffield City Council elections will be heading to polling stations on May 2, 2024Voters in the Sheffield City Council elections will be heading to polling stations on May 2, 2024
The city goes to the polls to elect candidates in all 28 wards, with one-third of 84 sitting councillors up for election at a time. The resignation of Coun Abtisam Mohamed in Firth Park ward means that electors there can vote for two councillors.

All wards and candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Beauchief and Greenhill

Gill Black, Green Party

Claire Newman, Heritage Party

Hafeas Rehman, Labour PartyAnne Smith, Conservative PartyDaniel Lucas Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSophie Jane Thornton, Liberal Democrats

Beighton

Lisa Banes, Labour PartyShirley Diane Clayton, Conservative PartyMark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionStewart John Clifford Kemp, Green PartyAnn Doreen Woolhouse, Liberal Democrats

Birley

David James Cronshaw, Independent

Matthew Robert Dwyer, Labour Party

Willis James Marhsall, Liberal DemocratsAndrea Ugolini, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSteven Dominic Winstone, Conservative PartyAlan Yearsley, Green Party

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale

Edward Boyle, Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalitionAbdiaziz Nasir Ducaleh, Labour and Co-operative PartyPatrick William Gilbert, Liberal DemocratsBrian Holmshaw, Green PartyJoanne Lowe, Conservative PartyMike Pomranz, Independent

Burngreave

Mustafa Ali Ahmed, Green PartyHollie Charlotte Buisson, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJames Robert Ellwood, Liberal Democrats

Mohammad Nisar, IndependentSafiya Saeed, Labour PartyAlma Thule, Conservative Party

City

Ashish Bhandari, Conservative PartyShelley Anne Cockayne, Liberal DemocratsThomas Evans, Labour PartyDouglas Johnson, Green PartyMaddie Rooney, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Crookes and Crosspool

Jordan Barry, Liberal DemocratsJoseph Lewis Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionOscar Idle, Green PartyRuth Marion Milsom, Labour and Co-operative PartyMarina Round, Conservative Party

Darnall

Qais Al-Ahdal, IndependentJoydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party

Sajid Ghafur, Labour PartyMuzafar Rahman, Conservative PartyPhilip Henry Winn, Liberal Democrats

Dore and Totley

Rebecca Atkinson, Liberal DemocratsLuke Jonathan Elliott Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSam Savory, Labour PartyZoe Steane, Conservative PartyBex Winter, Green Party

East Ecclesfield

Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionBridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative PartyKevin John Mahoney, Conservative PartyRosie Trevillion, Green PartyAlan Geoffrey Woodcock, Liberal Democrats

Ecclesall

Roger Noel Davison, Liberal DemocratsNoah Thomas Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionPeter Gilbert, Green PartyLisa Markham, Labour PartyGordan Ronald Millward, Conservative Party

Firth Park

(Two councillors to be elected)

Fran Belbin, Labour and Co-operative PartyNikki Sarah Belfield, Labour and Co-operative PartyJohn Charles Booker, IndependentMichael Edward Brown, Liberal DemocratsBrendon Patrick John Colk, Conservative PartyAliou Diallo, Conservative PartyJoanna Kate Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionColin McCulloch, Green PartyEamonn Ward, Green PartyJulia Alexandra Wright, Liberal Democrats

Fulwood

Sue Alston, Liberal DemocratsJohn Bunn, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionWinko Kyaw Oo, Labour PartyJudith Rutnam, Green PartyThomas James Wilson, Conservative Party

Gleadless Valley

Bethany Lauren Cheshire, Labour and Co-operative PartyBrett Colk, Conservative PartyAlexi Dimond, Green PartyJohn Dryden, Liberal DemocratsSimon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Graves Park

Thomas Atkin-Withers, Green PartyLiam George Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionRob Bannister, Labour PartyChris Garratt, Conservative PartyTariq Mahmood Zaman, Liberal Democrats

Hillsborough

Patricia Barnsley, Conservative PartyLeah Amy Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionChristine Gilligan Kubo, Green PartyJohn Hartley, Heritage PartyChris Lynch, Liberal DemocratsBren Twomey, Labour Party

Manor Castle

Seun Ajao, Conservative PartyElle Dodd, Labour and Co-operative PartyRuth Flagg-Abbey, Green PartyCraig Judson, IndependentStephanie Kenning, Liberal DemocratsAlistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Mosborough

Jonny Dixon, Liberal DemocratsTony Downing, Labour PartyEve Millward, Conservative PartyRory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJulie White, Green Party

Nether Edge and Sharrow

John Westley Chapman, Conservative PartyBridget Rose Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionDerek Holmes Martin, Labour and Co-operative PartyNasar Raoof, Liberal DemocratsMaroof Raouf, Green PartyFayyaz Hussain Shah Ji, Independent

Park and Arbourthorne

Richard Harry Blyth, Conservative PartyMia Drazaic, Labour PartyJack Jeferry, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionAnn Patricia Kingdom, Liberal DemocratsAnnie Stoker, Social Democratic PartyBillie Turner, Green Party

Richmond

David Charles Barker, Labour PartyLuke Hunt, Green PartyBrian Kus, Reform UK

Adil Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal DemocratsChristine Saunders, Conservative Party

Sue Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Shiregreen and Brightside

Rachel Esther Barker, Liberal Democrat

Roger Barnsley, Conservative Party

Tracy Booker, Independent

Joel Gilbert, Green Party

Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Mark Simon Rusling, Labour and Co-operative Party

Southey

Tony Damms, Independent

Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats

Andrew Hards, Green Party

Harry John Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionGareth Edward Slater, Labour Party

Andrew Mark Smith, Conservative Party

Stannington

Lewis William Blake Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative Party

Chris Bragg, Green Party

Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party

Robert Mark Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Richard Neil Williams, Liberal Democrats

Stocksbridge and Upper Don

Susan Davidson, Liberal Democrats

Matthew Philip Dixon, Conservative Party

Mark Harris Whittaker, Labour PartyDavid Willington, Green PartyClaire Suzanne Wraith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Walkley

Isabelle Amy France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Tim Grindley, Heritage Party

Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green PartyLiam Neilson, Conservative Party

Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats

Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain

John Wright, Labour and Co-operativeParty

West Ecclesfield

Kathy Aston, Green Party

Tom Blandford, Labour and Co-operative Party

Scott Darby, Conservative Party

Christie Rose Littlewood, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ann Christine Whitaker, Liberal Democrats

Woodhouse

Jack Carrington, Independent

Joshua Andrew Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Charles Philip Edwardson, Liberal Democrats

Mary Love, Conservative Party

Hannah Nicklin, Green Party

Mick Rooney, Labour and Co-operative Party

