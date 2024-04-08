Sheffield Council election candidates declared – find out who’s standing in your ward
The city goes to the polls to elect candidates in all 28 wards, with one-third of 84 sitting councillors up for election at a time. The resignation of Coun Abtisam Mohamed in Firth Park ward means that electors there can vote for two councillors.
All wards and candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Beauchief and Greenhill
Gill Black, Green Party
Claire Newman, Heritage Party
Hafeas Rehman, Labour PartyAnne Smith, Conservative PartyDaniel Lucas Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSophie Jane Thornton, Liberal Democrats
Beighton
Lisa Banes, Labour PartyShirley Diane Clayton, Conservative PartyMark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionStewart John Clifford Kemp, Green PartyAnn Doreen Woolhouse, Liberal Democrats
Birley
David James Cronshaw, Independent
Matthew Robert Dwyer, Labour Party
Willis James Marhsall, Liberal DemocratsAndrea Ugolini, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSteven Dominic Winstone, Conservative PartyAlan Yearsley, Green Party
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale
Edward Boyle, Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalitionAbdiaziz Nasir Ducaleh, Labour and Co-operative PartyPatrick William Gilbert, Liberal DemocratsBrian Holmshaw, Green PartyJoanne Lowe, Conservative PartyMike Pomranz, Independent
Burngreave
Mustafa Ali Ahmed, Green PartyHollie Charlotte Buisson, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJames Robert Ellwood, Liberal Democrats
Mohammad Nisar, IndependentSafiya Saeed, Labour PartyAlma Thule, Conservative Party
City
Ashish Bhandari, Conservative PartyShelley Anne Cockayne, Liberal DemocratsThomas Evans, Labour PartyDouglas Johnson, Green PartyMaddie Rooney, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Crookes and Crosspool
Jordan Barry, Liberal DemocratsJoseph Lewis Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionOscar Idle, Green PartyRuth Marion Milsom, Labour and Co-operative PartyMarina Round, Conservative Party
Darnall
Qais Al-Ahdal, IndependentJoydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party
Sajid Ghafur, Labour PartyMuzafar Rahman, Conservative PartyPhilip Henry Winn, Liberal Democrats
Dore and Totley
Rebecca Atkinson, Liberal DemocratsLuke Jonathan Elliott Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionSam Savory, Labour PartyZoe Steane, Conservative PartyBex Winter, Green Party
East Ecclesfield
Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionBridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative PartyKevin John Mahoney, Conservative PartyRosie Trevillion, Green PartyAlan Geoffrey Woodcock, Liberal Democrats
Ecclesall
Roger Noel Davison, Liberal DemocratsNoah Thomas Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionPeter Gilbert, Green PartyLisa Markham, Labour PartyGordan Ronald Millward, Conservative Party
Firth Park
(Two councillors to be elected)
Fran Belbin, Labour and Co-operative PartyNikki Sarah Belfield, Labour and Co-operative PartyJohn Charles Booker, IndependentMichael Edward Brown, Liberal DemocratsBrendon Patrick John Colk, Conservative PartyAliou Diallo, Conservative PartyJoanna Kate Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionColin McCulloch, Green PartyEamonn Ward, Green PartyJulia Alexandra Wright, Liberal Democrats
Fulwood
Sue Alston, Liberal DemocratsJohn Bunn, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionWinko Kyaw Oo, Labour PartyJudith Rutnam, Green PartyThomas James Wilson, Conservative Party
Gleadless Valley
Bethany Lauren Cheshire, Labour and Co-operative PartyBrett Colk, Conservative PartyAlexi Dimond, Green PartyJohn Dryden, Liberal DemocratsSimon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Graves Park
Thomas Atkin-Withers, Green PartyLiam George Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionRob Bannister, Labour PartyChris Garratt, Conservative PartyTariq Mahmood Zaman, Liberal Democrats
Hillsborough
Patricia Barnsley, Conservative PartyLeah Amy Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionChristine Gilligan Kubo, Green PartyJohn Hartley, Heritage PartyChris Lynch, Liberal DemocratsBren Twomey, Labour Party
Manor Castle
Seun Ajao, Conservative PartyElle Dodd, Labour and Co-operative PartyRuth Flagg-Abbey, Green PartyCraig Judson, IndependentStephanie Kenning, Liberal DemocratsAlistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mosborough
Jonny Dixon, Liberal DemocratsTony Downing, Labour PartyEve Millward, Conservative PartyRory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJulie White, Green Party
Nether Edge and Sharrow
John Westley Chapman, Conservative PartyBridget Rose Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionDerek Holmes Martin, Labour and Co-operative PartyNasar Raoof, Liberal DemocratsMaroof Raouf, Green PartyFayyaz Hussain Shah Ji, Independent
Park and Arbourthorne
Richard Harry Blyth, Conservative PartyMia Drazaic, Labour PartyJack Jeferry, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionAnn Patricia Kingdom, Liberal DemocratsAnnie Stoker, Social Democratic PartyBillie Turner, Green Party
Richmond
David Charles Barker, Labour PartyLuke Hunt, Green PartyBrian Kus, Reform UK
Adil Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal DemocratsChristine Saunders, Conservative Party
Sue Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Shiregreen and Brightside
Rachel Esther Barker, Liberal Democrat
Roger Barnsley, Conservative Party
Tracy Booker, Independent
Joel Gilbert, Green Party
Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mark Simon Rusling, Labour and Co-operative Party
Southey
Tony Damms, Independent
Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats
Andrew Hards, Green Party
Harry John Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionGareth Edward Slater, Labour Party
Andrew Mark Smith, Conservative Party
Stannington
Lewis William Blake Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative Party
Chris Bragg, Green Party
Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party
Robert Mark Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Richard Neil Williams, Liberal Democrats
Stocksbridge and Upper Don
Susan Davidson, Liberal Democrats
Matthew Philip Dixon, Conservative Party
Mark Harris Whittaker, Labour PartyDavid Willington, Green PartyClaire Suzanne Wraith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Walkley
Isabelle Amy France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Tim Grindley, Heritage Party
Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green PartyLiam Neilson, Conservative Party
Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats
Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain
John Wright, Labour and Co-operativeParty
West Ecclesfield
Kathy Aston, Green Party
Tom Blandford, Labour and Co-operative Party
Scott Darby, Conservative Party
Christie Rose Littlewood, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ann Christine Whitaker, Liberal Democrats
Woodhouse
Jack Carrington, Independent
Joshua Andrew Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Charles Philip Edwardson, Liberal Democrats
Mary Love, Conservative Party
Hannah Nicklin, Green Party
Mick Rooney, Labour and Co-operative Party