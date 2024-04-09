Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for the world’s oldest football club to return to Sheffield in a new 5,070 capacity stadium have not proved popular with everyone.

Sheffield FC have teamed up with Sheffield Eagles rugby league club to submit plans for a shared stadium at the Sheffield Transport Sports Club site on Greenhill Main Road near the Meadowhead roundabout.

How the new 5,070-capacity stadium for Sheffield FC and Sheffield Eagles would look. Picture: Sheffield FC/Sheffield Eagles/Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

The application for the stadium, including a football heritage centre, was submitted to Sheffield City Council last month and members of the public have been having their say.

As of Tuesday morning, according to the council’s planning portal, 34 members of the public had commented on the proposals, with 25 of them objecting, eight in support and one on the fence.

Traffic already ‘chaotic’

The main reason for the opposition appears to be concerns about the impact on traffic and parking in the area, which one person said is already ‘chaotic’, especially since the nearby St James Retail Park opened in 2018.

One person commented: “I feel such a large development as this is totally unsuitable given the current state of the road network.

“My fear is this will inevitably lead to long delays, increased air pollution and worst of all, the increased probability of serious road traffic accidents on what is already a very dangerous junction.”

Another CGI of the proposed new stadium for Sheffield FC and Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Sheffield FC/Sheffield Eagles/Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

Another person branded the plans ‘outrageous’, saying traffic is already frequently backed up from Woodseats to Meadowhead, while a third person called the stadium a ‘ludicrous’ idea, saying Meadowhead was already a ‘nightmare to negotiate’.

As well as traffic and parking, people have raised concerns about the impact of noise from matches and other events, and disruption caused during construction.

‘Exciting development’

Those in support voiced their excitement about the S8 postcode potentially becoming the new home of football, and the opportunities that would bring, including the chance for the community to use the new facilities.

One person called it an ‘exciting development’ which they said would create an ‘excellent facility for promoting health and wellbeing for local residents’ as well as being a ‘destination for tourists’.

Another said: “The opportunity for all the community in terms of community activity usage and employment opportunities would be welcomed by me.”

And a third commented: “I think this development is brilliant. What an opportunity for our young people in S8!”

Proponents of the planned stadium recognised that traffic and parking issues needed to be addressed but saw this as an opportunity to do so, with plans for the car park to be used as a park and ride facility on non-match days getting their approval.

They said it was preferable to previous plans for a supermarket on the site, which would have generated more traffic and brought fewer benefits to the community.

How much parking is planned?

The planning application states that there would be 425 permanent car parking spaces, along with overflow parking for approximately 386 vehicles, taking the total on-site parking capacity to 811. There would also be 112 secure bike parking spaces.

The plans state that improvements to the local highways are proposed to mitigate the impact of the new stadium. These, it says, include changes to the roundabout and the approach, and widening and extending the existing footpath and cycleway.

The sports facilities, the application adds, would be available for use by local community groups and sports organisations, providing opportunities for ‘community events and meetings, social and leisure activities, and family and communitybased learning’.

As well as the stadium and the heritage centre celebrating Sheffield’s role as the birthplace of modern football, facilities would include a football academy with 3G pitches, an indoor sports hall with 540 seats, and new cricket facilities.

People have until Friday, April 19 to have their say about the proposed stadium, via the council’s planning portal, with a decision due by June 21.