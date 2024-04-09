Henderson Court: Woman, 48, reportedly stabs man in leg in altercation in Rotherham neighbourhood
Police descended on a Rotherham neighbourhood on Sunday after a woman reportedly stabbed a man in the leg.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Henderson Court, Canklow, at around 3.20pm on April 7 after a 999 call was made for an ambulance. A woman, aged 48, reportedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in his leg following an altercation.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, he has since been discharged.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievously bodily harm. She has since been released on police bail.