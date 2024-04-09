Henderson Court: Woman, 48, reportedly stabs man in leg in altercation in Rotherham neighbourhood

She was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police descended on a Rotherham neighbourhood on Sunday after a woman reportedly stabbed a man in the leg.

A woman, aged 48, reportedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the leg in an altercation on Henderson Court, Canklow, on April 7, 2024.A woman, aged 48, reportedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the leg in an altercation on Henderson Court, Canklow, on April 7, 2024.
A woman, aged 48, reportedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the leg in an altercation on Henderson Court, Canklow, on April 7, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Henderson Court, Canklow, at around 3.20pm on April 7 after a 999 call was made for an ambulance. A woman, aged 48, reportedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in his leg following an altercation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, he has since been discharged.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievously bodily harm. She has since been released on police bail.

Sign up for The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield as it happens.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceCanklowHospitalNewsletterSheffield