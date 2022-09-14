The death and subsequent funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought the UK to tears - and many of its services and businesses to a standstill - including driving tests.

Driving schools are among these groups, with all tests on the day of the Queen’s funeral being cancelled, creating a large backlog.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is not only cancelling tests on this day, but also said it would be suspending “essential services”.

As well as driving tests, MOTs will also be affected.

However,driving lessons may not be cancelled, as these are overseen by independent companies and are not bound by the government.

The DVSA’s online services will be running as normal on September 19, 2022.

How long will I have to wait for a driving test in Sheffield?

According to the driving test cancellation website , there are currently no bookings available for driving tests at either of its two Sheffield sites (Handsworth and Middlewood Road).

Currently, it is unclear when bookings will become available again.

The DVSA said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In line with National Mourning guidance our services will continue during the mourning period.

“We are suspending all but our most essential services on 19 September due to the Bank Holiday and State Funeral, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of national mourning.”

Will I have to rebook my test?

The DVSA said it will be in contact with all driving students who will be affected by the cancellations.

Additionally, they said that anyone whose test has been cancelled will be re-booked at the earliest opportunity. Therefore, there’s no requirement for you to do this yourself.