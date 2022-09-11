When I joined the Armed Forces I didn’t really connect The Queen to our military, even though the day before joining I swore my allegiance to The Queen.

She was our commander-in-chief, but as a 17-year-old it didn’t really sink in.

My allegiance to The Queen didn’t happen overnight, it’s a slow process over the years slowly seeping into your DNA. But when it’s there, it’s there forever.

The Queen visits Sheffield for Maundy Thursday April 2015

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I remember hearing that The Queen was coming to Sheffield in April 2015 for Maundy Thursday.

I must admit I’d never heard of it and thought Maundy was pronounced Monday.

This event has religious connotations and takes place just before Easter.

Queen visits in 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee tour

The Queen came to Sheffield to present Maundy money to 89 men and women as recognition of their service to the community and their church.

It was fascinating to see the build up to The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's visit.

Walking through town I saw the intense security build up where every grate and manhole cover was taken up and inspected by sniffer dogs then sealed with tamper detecting rubber seals.

Many may say they are indifferent or nonchalant about the Queen, but when she came on that Thursday, the city was buzzing with royal fans and observers flooding into the city centre.

She visited the Cathedral and then on to the Town Hall to the delight of those there to witness the event.

I have more memories of the Silver Jubilee in 1977, the country seemed to embrace all things Silver Jubilee.

I’m sure many have memories of street parties and celebrations, I lived on a busy main road so a street party was out of the question.

While at school we got the news that the Queen was to visit Sheffield at Hillsborough Park just down the road from my school, Herries.

Just after afternoon registration several of us sneaked out of school running down Scraith Woods, under the Five Arches bridge, and to Hillsborough Park.

It was a little fruitless, the park was packed with people wanting to get a glimpse of Her Majesty.

Although we did get to see her, it was ever so brief, but worth it.

If you're going to see your first famous person, you may as well make it the most famous person in the world.

We even had time to get back to school for the last lesson, in which we were a little foolhardy in telling the teacher what we’d done.

His response was to say “I don't blame you.”