Sheffield traffic: Road closures in and around the city this weekend and next week, including M1, A628 and A61

There are a number of major road closures in Sheffield and the surrounding area for drivers to be aware of this weekend and next week.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:35 am

Below is the full list of closures in place this Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 on major roads managed by National Highways, together with the expected impact on journey times.

A628 – closure in place until 3.30pm on September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Midhopestones, traffic signals for electrical works.

There are a number of road closures in place or planned on major roads in and around Sheffield. Picture PA.

A616 – closure in place until 3.30pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 Flouch roundabout, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

A631 – closure in place until 5pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 northbound, Tinsley viaduct, carriageway and lane closures for Cadent gas works.

A61 – closure in place until 6am on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Below are the closures scheduled for next week, Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11.

A61 – closure in place from 8pm on September 6 to 6am on September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

A61 – closure in place from 8pm on September 7 to 6am on September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, slip road closure and lane closure for technology works, diversion via National highways network.

M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 8 to 6am on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for technology works.

M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 9 to 5am on September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 35a, Lane closure for technology works.

A631 – closure in place from 8pm on September 10 to 6am on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 35 to jct 36, slip road closure for NPG works, diversion route in place via National and local authority roads.

M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 10 to 6am on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 36 to jct 35, lane closure for NPG works.

This list of road closures only features those managed by National Highways, which is responsible for motorways and major A-roads. Closures of smaller roads managed by local authorities are not included.

Road ClosuresSheffield