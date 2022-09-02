Sheffield traffic: Road closures in and around the city this weekend and next week, including M1, A628 and A61
There are a number of major road closures in Sheffield and the surrounding area for drivers to be aware of this weekend and next week.
Below is the full list of closures in place this Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 on major roads managed by National Highways, together with the expected impact on journey times.
A628 – closure in place until 3.30pm on September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Midhopestones, traffic signals for electrical works.
A616 – closure in place until 3.30pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 Flouch roundabout, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
A631 – closure in place until 5pm on September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 northbound, Tinsley viaduct, carriageway and lane closures for Cadent gas works.
A61 – closure in place until 6am on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
Below are the closures scheduled for next week, Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11.
A61 – closure in place from 8pm on September 6 to 6am on September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.
A61 – closure in place from 8pm on September 7 to 6am on September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, slip road closure and lane closure for technology works, diversion via National highways network.
M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 8 to 6am on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for technology works.
M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 9 to 5am on September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 35a, Lane closure for technology works.
A631 – closure in place from 8pm on September 10 to 6am on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 35 to jct 36, slip road closure for NPG works, diversion route in place via National and local authority roads.
M1 – closure in place from 8pm on September 10 to 6am on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 36 to jct 35, lane closure for NPG works.
This list of road closures only features those managed by National Highways, which is responsible for motorways and major A-roads. Closures of smaller roads managed by local authorities are not included.