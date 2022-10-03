The Draconid meteor shower will pass by the Earth over the course of this week - and you’ll be able to see it from Sheffield.

A collection of ‘shooting stars’ will be clearly noticeable from around 7pm - 12am, assuming that the weather conditions are optimal.

In actuality, they aren’t shooting stars. They’re little chunks of rock that have broken off from 21P/Giacobini-Zinner , a huge comet which is around two kilometres in diameter.

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of this natural phenomenon in Sheffield, we’ve put this piece together to give you everything you’ll need to know about the Draconid meteor shower.

When is the best time to see the Draconid meteor shower in Sheffield?

The Draconid meteor shower is set to peak between October 8 and October 9, 2022. This is when their visibility will be at its highest.

However, in Sheffield, the nights of both October 8 and 9 are set to be very cloudy, according to the Met Office , which will make the meteors much more difficult to see.

Thankfully, the meteor shower should also be visible a couple of days before and after these two dates.

The night sky of Thursday, October 6 is set to be relatively cloud-free. As such, there’s also a very low chance of rain, so you won’t get wet, either.

Therefore, your best chance of seeing the Draconid meteor shower in Sheffield may well be on Thursday, October 6, despite this being two days before the peak of the shooting stars’ visibility.

You will not have to wait until the early hours of the morning, thankfully. The Draconid meteor shower is at its easiest to spot during the evening.

How to watch the Draconid meteor shower in Sheffield

The Royal Museums Greenwich has described the Draconids as a “less active meteor shower” - so spotting it may require some persistence.

You won’t need binoculars or a telescope - the Draconid meteor shower can be seen clearly with the naked eye.