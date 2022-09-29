Sheffield is bracing itself for high winds, rainstorms and lowered temperatures this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to the Met Office .

The city will feel a small portion of the after effects of the hurricane, which has formed on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Ian is currently running rampant on the southeast coast of the USA, having first hit the country on September 28.

Thankfully, Sheffield will not experience anything akin to this - in comparison, the Steel City will only feel a fraction of these effects.

What is Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian is a Category 4 hurricane , with dangerous maximum wind speeds of 150mph.

It is currently sweeping its way through Florida, with southern areas of the state feeling the strongest effects.

Widespread power cuts and flooding have already been reported in parts of Florida.

Will Hurricane Ian hit Sheffield?

According to the Met Office , Hurricane Ian will have a very minor impact on Sheffield’s weather.

The only day where it will have a noticeable effect is on Friday, September 30. On this day, winds from the south west will reach maximum speeds of 20mph, peaking at around 4pm.

Additionally, it will also be very rainy at this time of day - heavy precipitation is forecasted from 2pm to 6pm.

At around 10pm, wind speeds will return to normal and the rain will subside. Following this, the weather should return to normal.

Friday will also be colder than usual. It has a maximum temperature of 13.C and a minimum temperature of 11.C, while both Thursday, September 29 and Saturday, October 1 have a maximum estimated temperature of 16.C.

Coupled with the wind and rain, it may be a good idea to wear a warm raincoat if you’re planning on heading out in Sheffield on Friday.