Black History Month returns for another year in 2022 and to celebrate the occasion, several events will be held in Sheffield throughout October.

Whether you’d like to educate yourself on the topic or simply be entertained, there’s plenty to do in Sheffield this October regarding Black History Month.

The UK, including Sheffield, has been commorating and celebrating Black History Month for 35 years in 2022.

The slogan for Black History Month 2022 is “time for change: action not words.”

What is Black History Month?

Originating in the USA, Black History Month is a celebration of significant black historical figures and events.

It is argued that there is an overrepresentation of “white history” in global society - therefore, Black History Month was created to counteract this.

It was first conceptualised in 1969 by students and teachers at Kent State University, with the first official Black History Month taking place at the same university the following year.

Since then, Black History Month has grown on a global scale. The first Black History Month in the UK was officially celebrated in 1987, with it being held annually in the country since then.

Sheffield United paid tribute to Black History Month at the weekend by wearing special training kits.

Black History Month events in Sheffield

Unfortunate: The Untold Story Of Ursula The Sea Witch

Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield

Wednesday, October 5

A heartfelt, raunchy parody of The Little Mermaid from the perspective of Ursula, this LGBT inspired story is bound to put a tear in your eye and a laugh in your belly.

With a bouncy soundtrack and an abundance of energy, Unfortunate is a night of nonstop fun.

Rush: A Joyous Jamaican Journey

Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield

Friday, October 7

Rush: A Joyous Jamaican Journey is a look into how the Windrush generation influenced pop culture and music, narrated by John Simmit.

It’ll feature music from the likes of Bob Marley, Millie Small and Jimmy Cliff, as well as a smattering of other reggae, dancehall and ska artists.

Harlem Globetrotters

Utilita Sheffield Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield

Saturday, October 8

That’s right - the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Sheffield as part of their world tour!

They’re bound to captivate audiences with their basketballing wizardry and prowess - don’t miss this rare opportunity.

Quiet Rebels

Studio Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield

Friday, October 28

This poignant tale of white women who crossed racial boundaries to marry blaack men during the windrush generation is nothing short of moving.

Set in a dystopian future, the intrepid Detective Shade must uncover the murder of one of these women - who was branded as a “race-traitor”.

Not only will it make you think, it’ll also give you a huge lump in your throat - however, this spectacularly written play shouldn’t be overlooked by anyone.

