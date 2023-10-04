Take That have released more dates for their much anticipated tour, which kicks off in Sheffield next year.

The two opening gigs at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 quickly sold out, along with the rest of the dates.

Such is demand for tickets, that extra dates have now been added to the band’s busy schedule.

A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024.

Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release on November 24 and their brand new single Windows out now.

For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Sunday 28 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Wednesday 01 May London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live