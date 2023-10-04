Take That tour dates 2024: New dates announced after opening two shows in Sheffield
The two opening gigs at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 quickly sold out, along with the rest of the dates.
Such is demand for tickets, that extra dates have now been added to the band’s busy schedule.
A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024.
Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am.
This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.
The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release on November 24 and their brand new single Windows out now.
For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees
Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:
Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 25 April London The O2
Friday 26 April London The O2
Saturday 27 April London The O2
Sunday 28 April London The O2
Tuesday 30 April London The O2
Wednesday 01 May London The O2
Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live
Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live
Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live
Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live
Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena -
Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium
Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK
Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium
Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium
Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 12 June Manchester Co-op Live