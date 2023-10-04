News you can trust since 1887
Take That tour dates 2024: New dates announced after opening two shows in Sheffield

Take That have released more dates for their much anticipated tour, which kicks off in Sheffield next year.
By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
The two opening gigs at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 quickly sold out, along with the rest of the dates.

Such is demand for tickets, that extra dates have now been added to the band’s busy schedule.

A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024.

    Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour
    Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am.

    This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

    The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release on November 24 and their brand new single Windows out now.

    For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

    Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:

    Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

    Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

    Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

    Thursday 25 April London The O2

    Friday 26 April London The O2

    Saturday 27 April London The O2

    Sunday 28 April London The O2

    Tuesday 30 April London The O2

    Wednesday 01 May London The O2

    Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

    Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live

    Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

    Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena -

    Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

    Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

    Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

    Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

    Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

    Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

    Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

    Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

    Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

    Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

    Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

    Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live

    Wednesday 12 June Manchester Co-op Live

