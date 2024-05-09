Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the most influential figures in house music are set to perform in Sheffield this summer - here is everything you need to know.

A new three-day house music festival is coming to Sheffield for the first time this summer, and bringing with it some of the biggest names from the genre.

Blueprint Festival is an adult-only event that will be taking place over three days this June at SteelYard Kelham’s container park. The site will be transformed into a tropical wonderland with top-class sound and light production, food and drink, and quality entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Graeme Park, a leading figure of the former legendary Haçienda nightclub in Manchester, set out his plans for the event and will be joined by some of the most influential names of house music, including Greg Wilson, Todd Terry, Norman Jay MBE, Fat Tony, and many more.

The event also marks yet another chapter in the story of the flourishing Kelham Island and Neepsend area, which was named in The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods.

SteelYard Kelham will be transformed into a tropical wonderland for the debut of Blueprint - a three-day house music event

When is Blueprint Festival 2024 taking place?

Blueprint will take place from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30 from midday until late in the evening.

Friday will see the event take place from 3pm until 12.30am, with last entry at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday will open at 12pm until 12.30am, with last entry at 7pm.

Sunday will take place from 12pm until 11pm, with last entry at 7pm again.

DJ Graeme Park from the legendary Haçienda has curated Sheffield’s newest music festival

What artists have been confirmed for Blueprint Festival 2024?

The line-up has just some of the most respected names in the history of house music, plus there are more to be announced in the run-up to the event.

Confirmed artists so far include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat Tony

Graeme Park

Greg Wilson

Hifi Sean

Jon Dasilva

Jon Pleased Wimmin

K-Klass Dj Set & Pa

Lisa Loud

Lottie

Norman Jay

Seamus Haji

Smokin' Jo

Terry Farley

Todd Terry

Tom Wainwright

Fat Tony is one of the artists performing at Blueprint Festival in Sheffield this June.

What can I expect at Blueprint Festival 2024?

Blueprint festival-goers can soak up the summer vibes, enhanced by quality grooves, acrobatic performers, and a range of delicious street food from local traders.

According to the organisers, the Friday line-up features all Haçienda legendary residents and proven influencers of club culture. Alongside Graeme Park is Greg Wilson - pioneer of DJ mixing, Jon Da Silva, and Tom Wainwright.

Saturday’s line-up delivers more house music royalty including Fat Tony, Jon Pleased Wimmin, K-Klass (including a special PA), Lottie, who was the first woman to host a dance music show on BBC Radio 1, plus Seamus Haji, and Terry Farley.

Finally Sunday sees Graeme Park take to the decks again with an incredible line-up, including Scottish selector HiFi Sean, one of the early female pioneers of house music Lisa Loud, founding member of KISS FM Norman Jay, Smokin Jo, and Todd Terry the DJ and producer whose sound helped define New York house music in the 90’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets for Blueprint Festival 2024?

Blueprint’s debut event sees day tickets start from £25, and weekend tickets starting at £55. VIP tickets are also available for purchase which include the perks of queue jump, access to the private VIP bar and toilets, and access to a balcony area overlooking the dance floor.

Please note ticket holders must be aged 18+ and will be required to show photo ID on entry.