The Shepley Spitfire, in Totley, is just one day away from re-opening - and we’ve got the photos to show you a first look inside.

The pub, on Mickley Lane, is now part of a new Greene King franchise called Hive Pubs, which offers people the dream of running their own pub with less of the risk. And that brings us to the new landlord - Gary Marshall.

For 46-year-old Gary, he started his career in the pub industry at the Coach and Horses from his hometown of Chapeltown. He’s now got 20 years of experience of managing other people’s pubs under his belt, and he’s ‘over the moon’ to be returning once more after a short stint away.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow,” Gary told The Star. “We’re having a soft launch today with family and friends trying the brand new menu out.”

The pub will be hosting its grand re-opening at noon tomorrow, on Thursday, May 9, and unveiling its mega transformation that cost a whopping £360,000.

Gary said: “The layout inside is the same, but there’s not been a surface apart from the floor that’s been left untouched.

“Most of the money and hard work has been outside. We have got a covered and heated seating area for people that want to go outside and have a drink or some food. We’ve got a large outside TV installed, and a sunken garden that was just wasteland before.

“The contractors have done such an amazing job working in such a short space of time. You couldn’t see the car park because of the trucks and vans - there were about 20 to 30 people working on it at any one time.

“It looked a little tired before. It needed freshening up and some bright colours. It’s just a really welcoming and inviting place when you walk through the door now.”

As part of the re-opening celebrations, the pub will be hosting the tribute band Indigo for an evening of live music on Saturday, May 11. From 8pm, the community can sing along to Oasis, The Killers, Blur, plus plenty more from the 90s and 00s.

View our photos below of the renovated Shepley Spitfire, on Mickley Lane, Totley.

