Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 16 weeks to go, Tramlines Festival has today (April 4) revealed which artists will be taking to each of the five stages and the winners of this year’s grassroots talent competition, ‘Apply To Play’ scheme.

The huge festival at Hillsborough Park will be taking place on July 26 - July 28 this year, with tens of thousands of music lovers expected to pour onto the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up for Tramlines 2024 festival was released earlier this year after some major hints were dropped about the bands set to play in the form of mini Hendo’s bottles. Headliners this year include Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.

With Tramlines being a non-camping festival, it is not uncommon for visitors to only purchase a day ticket over a full weekend. The now confirmed stage splits means fans can see exactly which artists are playing on each of the five stages

Tramlines Festival will be returning to Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park later this year. (Festival pictured in 2023)

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

On The Sarah Nulty Main Stage this year are headliners Paulo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol, plus a selection box of rock, electro pop, indie and bass music from Sheffield heroes The Human League, Example, Maximo Park, Tom Grennan, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Miles Kane, Coach Party, The View, Bedroom High Club and Sheffield’s very own Everly Pregnant Brothers and The Leadmill Studio Orchestra.

T’Other Stage

Tramlines’ gigantic T’Other Stage will play host to a list of stand-up comedians by day, and musical talents by night. Comics residing here include Lucy Beaumont, Angelos Epithemiou, Jon Richardson, Olivia Lee, and Justin Moorhouse among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music artists include The Charlatans, Soft Play, Dylan John Thomas, Holly Humberstone, Annie Mac, Jazzy, Yard Act, The Pigeon Detectives, and Anthony Szmierek, plus Sheffield’s Coco and Otis Mensah.

Paulo Nutini is one of the headliners at this year's Tramlines Festival 2024.

Leadmill Stage

The Leadmill Stage will be showcasing some of the best new bands and artists in the business. Drawing crowds into the big top this year will be The Mysterines, PEACE, Magic Gang, Corella, English Teacher, Been Stellar, Willie J Healey, Balancing Act, plus the winners of Victorious Festival and Truck Festival’s Apply To Play competitions, Jay Dodgson and Minds Idle.

Apply to Play winner

The Library Stage is the place to discover the best in unsigned and grassroots talents where festival goers can expect anything from neo funk and soul, to ska, indie, and rap from the stars of tomorrow.

For 2024 it will host the winner of this year’s Apply To Play competition: Hannah Rowe, as selected by Radio X’s John Kennedy.

The Barnsley-based Hannah Rowe and band are the winners of this year's Apply to Play competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barnsley-based Hannah Rowe and band perform an incredible mix of soul, jazz and R’n’B and are not to be missed, as are the other finalists who fought their way through over 2,000 applicants to perform at Tramlines, including alt-electro pop artist Darla Jade (chosen by Amazing Radio), UK rap outfit Tinxshe (selected by Exposed Magazine), alt rock indie band, Sam Scherdel (chosen by BBC Introducing) and more.

Fans of rap, spoken word and all round positive lyrics should flock to The Library Stage at Tramlines on Saturday to check out this year’s showcase curated by Sheffield talent development platform Pattern + Push. As well as the former Apply To Play winner, Rumbi Tauro, and the heavily supported Hip-hop afro fusionist, Franz Von, festival goers can expect grooves, phat beats, and sassy lyrics from young talents, Astrels, Lavelle, Chloe Beth Rogers and Harris Lih.

Tickets still on sale

Friday tickets have Tramlines sold out, so the only way to catch Paolo Nutini, Bombay Bicycle Club & Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to purchase a weekend ticket for £130 plus a booking fee, with monthly payment options available.

A very limited number of Weekend Tier 3 tickets remain so the advice is to be quick to get the best possible price. Saturday and Sunday tickets are also selling fast but remain on sale from £45 and £55+bf respectively.

All tickets can be purchased from www.tramlines.org.uk/tickets.