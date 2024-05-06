May is finally here which means it’s almost time for some cracking events in the sunshine in and near Sheffield.

This year there is no shortage of festivals to attend - whether it’s food and drink, drum and bass, or catching budding filmmakers’ latest pieces of work. There are even two new festivals taking place this year, and others which are celebrating several decades running.

If you’ve not got a holiday booked, and it feels as though there’s no end in sight with work, then taking yourself away to one of these festivals (many of which are free to attend!) should give you something to look forward to.

Here are 12 festivals taking place in and near Sheffield this summer.

1 . Tramlines Festival Sheffield's biggest party - Tramlines Festival - is returning to Hillsborough Park this July 26 - 28. This year's headliners are Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol, as well as a set from Sheffield's own Human League. Limited tickets are still available. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Fox Valley Food Festival Fox Valley Food Festival will be returning to Stocksbridge in Sheffield for its 8th event. This two-day party will take place on June 15 and 16 and will include live music, street entertainment, kids' rides and of course dozens (over 50!) of food and drink vendors. What's more - it's free to attend. Photo: Fox Valley Shopping Centre Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Food Festival From May 25 to 27, Sheffield Food Festival is returning for another bank holiday weekend of good vibes. In the heart of the city centre, more than 50 food and drink traders will be feeding thousands of visitors. Lounge out on the grass under the sun and enjoy live music and food inspired by countries across the globe. Photo Sales