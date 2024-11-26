It’s more than 40 years since The Human League’s mega-hit Don’t You Want Me topped the charts in Christmas 1981.

Now another legendary Sheffield band, who until now have been criminally overlooked, are making their own tilt at the coveted Christmas number one spot.

Reverend and the Makers are as short as 10/1 with some bookmakers to achieve that feat with their rousing hit, Late Night Phone Call.

Late Night Phone Call, by Reverend and the Makers, would be a worthy Christmas number one | Reverend and the Makers

But standing in their way are three Christmas behemoths: Band Aid 40; Last Christmas, by Wham!; and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.

Late Night Phone Call is the only song out of the quartet which doesn’t feature the word Christmas, yet it has the undeniable feel of a festive hit.

A soul-stirring ballad with gospel backing, soaring strings, a tinsel-laden video, and heartfelt lyrics stuffed with more seasonal goodwill than Santa’s sack mean this has all the ingredients needed.

The Reverend, the band’s frontman Jon McClure, has joked that he’s always wanted his band’s music to feature on a John Lewis ad, but the retail giant’s never come calling so he’s written his own.

The song, inspired by a genuine drunken call confessing his love to his wife and bandmate Laura McClure, is also for an amazing cause, supporting the Samaritans - a charity needed more than ever over Christmas, which can be a difficult time for so many.

Crucially, unlike the three leading contenders for Christmas number one, Late Night Phone Call is a new song, which sounds unlike anything else out there at the moment and has the backing of some rock legends in Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

Reverend and the Makers seemed all set for stardom, like their good friends the Arctic Monkeys, when their debut single Heavyweight Champion of the World, stormed into the top 10 back in 2007.

But despite a loyal following and a steady stream of excellent singles and albums, they’ve never quite achieved the success their talent deserved - until now perhaps.

Christmas glory for one of the UK’s hardest-working yet most under-appreciated bands would be an amazing story, the publicity from which would give the Samaritans a huge boost.

I recently suggested Sheffield United fan Paul Heaton might be the nicest man in pop, yet Sheffield Wednesday-loving Jon must run him close.

This is a man who with his band performs private online gigs every Christmas Day for fans who are spending the day alone.

He’s also known for the legendary acoustic gigs he puts on for free in the car park of most venues at which the band performs.

Topping the Christmas charts would be the perfect ending to a difficult year for Jon, in which he lost his beloved father John, a dedicated NHS nurse - and nobody deserves it more than him.

But perhaps the charts need Reverend and the Makers more than the band need the charts, to restore some credibility to the Christmas number one spot.

Since Ed Sheeran’s Perfect sat atop the charts on December 25, 2017, a string of novelty hits by LadBaby, albeit for a good cause, and a 39-year-old song in Last Christmas have taken the festive honours.

It’s time for a new song, written by a proper band, with an infectious tune, to put things right. The power lies the hands of the record-buying public. You know what you need to do.

To watch Late Night Phone Call, by Reverend and the Makers, and to buy the single, in support of the Samaritans, visit: https://reverendandthemakers.lnk.to/lnphonecall

If you need to talk, the Samaritans are there for you, whatever you’re going through, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or get in touch online at: https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

