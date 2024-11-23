Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boys from Sheffield’s own Reverend & the Makers are asking for help to get their new charity Christmas single to number one.

The Steel City band's latest track, ‘Late Night Phone Call,’ aims to shine a light on mental health charity Samaritans - who annually see large spikes in calls at Christmastime.

It’s an issue close to frontman Jon McClure’s heart. The festive season can highlight feelings of loneliness and isolation for many people, and since 2020, Jon has been offering private one-on-one online shows on Christmas Day for fans spending the day alone.

Now, Jon has posted to the band’s official Facebook page calling for support to get the single to number one - saying they are currently ‘the 6th favourite at the bookies.’

He announced the drive in a mock video parodying the iconic ‘carol singers’ scene from ‘Love Actually’. One of the signs he ‘holds up for Kiera Knightley’ reads: “Worst case, we raise £ for Samaritans.”

“Let’s try #revforxmasno1,” the post implores.

“Given how streaming favours the pop Goliaths, indie Davids like us have next to no chance. But we are the 6th favourite across all bookmakers

“So let’s have a bash. You can buy a cd using this link as well as donate to Samaritans.

“Please add it to your streaming playlists and worse case scenario we get no 140 in the charts but raise a load of money to help those in need.

“Thanks for everyone who’s shared the song and video and remember no one has to be alone this Xmas.”

‘Late Night Phone Call’ goes on sale on December 13 for £4.99, but is already available on streaming services.

Jon spoke to Samaritans about the single, saying it was loosely based on a night where he “had a gallon of Guinness and rang Laura [now his wife of 10 years] up on the way home drunkenly telling her that I love her.”

He said: “As you can see in the video, she wasn’t initially too impressed given the hour but obviously I won her round with a bit of the old Northern charm and apple crumble.

“My mum and friends all cried when they heard the song. My dad was a big fan of it before he passed away so there’s a lot of emotion wrapped up in it too as it’s our first Xmas without him.”

“’Late Night Phone Call’ is a weird one in that it isn’t a Christmas song and doesn’t really have a chorus, yet it totally felt like a Christmas pop song from the very beginning.”

The single’s accompanying music video was also executive produced by Jonathan Buttrell, who directed both the award-winning Sheffield-born stage musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie and its film adaptation.