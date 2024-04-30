Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The frontman of the acclaimed Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers has paid tribute following the death of his ‘incredibly loving’ dad.

In a heartbreaking post, Jon McClure told how his father, John, after whom he is named, had gifted to him his love of music.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure as a boy with his dad, John, who has sadly died, and his younger brother Chris as a baby

He also described how his dad, who sadly died in the early hours of Monday, April 29, had served the NHS loyally as a nurse for 55 years.

He said his father’s death had left him and the rest of the family ‘bereft’.

Posting on Instagram, where he shared the above photo of his father with him as a boy and his brother Chris McClure as a baby, Jon wrote: “It’s with the heaviest heart that I have to tell you that our Dear Dad passed on in the early hours this morning.

“Dad was complex, deep, gentle, fierce, incredibly loving in a soft way and has gifted to me his love of the good times and most of all my love of music.

‘His loss has left us bereft’

“He served the NHS loyally as a nurse for 55 years and his loss has left us bereft.

“My eldest son and myself are both named after him. We love you so much Dad. Sleep tight pal.” Hundreds of people have paid their condolences.

One person wrote: “The Reverends maker! Always a warm , welcoming and beautiful human, five minutes in his company and you feel like you've been friends forever. Sending huge love and condolences to you and all the McClure family.”

Another commented: “He was a beautiful man, I’m so sorry for your loss. Love to you all.”

A third person wrote: “I hope the comfort you've offered people through the years with your music and kindness comes back tenfold now that you need it. I'm so sorry for your loss.”