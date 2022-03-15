If you’re heading to the gig, we have put together this handy list of everything you need to know.

Who is Tom Walker?

Tom Walker is playing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Tom Walker from Kilsyth, Scotland is a platinum-selling singer-songwriter, famous for his breakout hits ‘Leave a Light On’ and ‘Just You and I’, which reached No.3 in the UK in January 2019.

He was the winner of the BRIT Awards’ British Breakthrough Act 2019, and his critically acclaimed album ‘What a Time to Be Alive’ went platinum and hit No.1 in the UK.

The singer is now hosting an intimate run of shows to give fans a look at his brand new tracks from his second album, alongside some of his biggest hits.

When is Tom Walker playing in Sheffield?

Tom Walker is playing at the O2 Academy on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, on Wednesday, March 16 2022.

Doors open at 7pm, but you can expect the singer to come on stage after the support acts.

How can I get to the Tom Walker show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy?

The O2 Academy is in easy reach of many city centre bus routes and is next to the Sheffield Interchange on Arundel Gate.

The nearest Supertram stop is Castle Square, and all three lines stop here.

The railway station is nearby at less than 800 metres away, with services from East Coast, East Midlands, Cross Country, Northern Rail, and TransPennine Express trains all passing through for local and national services.

For bus, train, and tram timetables, you can visit Travel South Yorkshire.

As the academy is in the city centre, Sheffield is easy to get to by all major approach roads, including the M1 but remember there are various one-way systems in our fair city, so plan your route accordingly.

Where can I park for Tom Walker’s Sheffield gig?

If you are driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Q-Park Charles Street, St Paul's Place, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2NA.

Please note that the NCP car park next door at Arundel Gate, Pond Street, Sheffield, is no longer operating and is permanently closed.

Can I still get tickets for the Tom Walker gig in Sheffield?

Tickets for the show in Sheffield are now completely sold out.

What songs will be on Tom Walker’s setlist in Sheffield?

Judging by what the singer has played at recent gigs, fans can expect to hear popular hits such as Leave a Light On and Just You and I.

He could also play his new song Something Beautiful featuring RxseBoy, Foster, and Masked Wolf, which was released on January 21, 2022.

The singer will also tease new songs from his upcoming album that is set to release very soon.

Can I attend if I am under 16?